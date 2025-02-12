Mohamed Salah sent Liverpool Ballon d’Or trophy message amid Saudi Arabia plan

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is currently one of the frontrunners to win the Ballon d’Or in 2025 but his future still remains a mystery.

It’s all smiles at Anfield at the moment, with Liverpool topping the Premier League, the Champions League group stage and they await a cup final with Newcastle United.

Their only stain on their campaign is the FA Cup defeat to Plymouth but Arne Slot clearly didn’t place too much significance on the tournament given he played a heavily rotated side with multiple academy prospects.

The focus remains on major trophy success and Salah is currently leading the way for the Dutchman, totalling an incredible 26 goals and 18 assists in 34 games this season so far and he will be fully focused on maintaining his form to capture the iconic trophy.

It is the type of form that can secure a Ballon d’Or, as he leads Europe for total contributions whilst doing it at the top in both the Premier League and the Champions League – and Thierry Henry believes it will come down to who wins what trophies.

“I’m with Jamie, if he carries on like that. If he carries on like that,” he said on CBS Sports’ coverage of the Champions League on Tuesday night. “It depends on what they win.”

Micha Richards added: “He [Salah] is my mate but maybe… yeah probably Salah. [Vinicius could win] Just because of… [last year]. Vini or Salah.”

Vinicius Junior is hellbent on winning the trophy after missing out, losing to Rodri last year with Manchester City fans quick to remind the Brazilian of his award defeat by unveiling a banner mocking the superstar winger in Tuesday’s European clash.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool interested in £41m winger labelled one of Everton’s ‘biggest mistakes’ in recent years

👉 Slot reveals one Liverpool star ‘definitely’ out vs Everton in Alexander-Arnold update – ‘it’s a concern’

👉Liverpool seek out eight-goal Mohamed Salah replacement wanted by Arsenal

Salah’s future

And still, there is no word on the future of the Egyptian. His deal expires in June and despite his stature, we’ve heard nothing to confirm his plans.

At the same time, there have been reports and comments from Saudi Arabia, telling us that they are hoping to seize an opportunity to bring Salah to the Saudi Pro League. With Al-Hilal manager Jorge Jesus even saying they want to sign him next season.

Jesus said: “I would like to have Salah at Al-Hilal, he has a way of playing that fits the team.”

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently revealed that ‘Salah is still engaged in contract renewal talks with Liverpool, and there remains optimism within the club he will extend, but Saudi Pro League chiefs are also intent on signing the Liverpool attacker for Al-Hilal in time for the Club World Cup.’

Whether the turnaround time is too short for Salah remains a mystery when it comes to such a move, given he would be leaving Liverpool after eight years to then head straight into a highly-publicised competition with a new team.

Although, leading Al-Hilal to victory at the Club World Cup could secure him the famous award given there is no international football this summer to contribute to the Ballon d’Or award.