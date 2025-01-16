Mohamed Salah tempted by ridiculous £65m contract as powerful figure fuels Liverpool exit rumours

Mohamed Salah will reportedly earn £65million in Saudi Arabia for just two seasons, as a high-profile figure has added fuel to the fire regarding his move to the country.

Salah is in his last season at Liverpool, providing he doesn’t pen a new deal. A couple of times, he’s come out publicly with statements that point to him leaving.

The most likely course of action if he’s not to remain at Anfield is a move to Saudi Arabia. He’s the dream target for the Saudi Pro League given he is a massive profile, who is both a star player and a Muslim.

The lure of massive money could be a strong one for Salah, and The Sun suggests there is an enormous sum on the table for him. Indeed, they state that he’s being tempted by an offer of £65million for just two seasons.

That’s essentially double what he currently makes at Liverpool. What’s more, fuel has been added to the fire regarding his move away from Anfield.

Recent reports stated it was Al-Ittihad who were closing in on the signing of Salah, making him the ‘highest-paid footballer in the world’.

However, Turki Alalshikh, the man who has masterminded the Saudi Arabian takeover of professional boxing, has posted a mock-up picture of Salah in an Al-Hilal shirt.

It’s a signal of the side’s determination of signing Salah. For the league as a whole, it will not matter much which side the Egyptian superstar plays for, particularly given many are owned by the same group.

As such, getting him to the league in any way possible will be a big achievement. It’s also believed that Al-Hilal would like to be able to sign Salah for the Club World Cup, which takes place in June.

Given they are the Saudi representatives for the tournament, it would be a massive statement if they turned up with the Liverpool superstar in their ranks.

