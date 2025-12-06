Mohamed Salah ‘thrown under the bus’ as Liverpool star ‘doesn’t have a relationship’ with Slot

Mohamed Salah has said he feels Liverpool have “thrown him under the bus” and that his relationship with Arne Slot has deteriorated to the point where they now have “no relationship”.

Salah was speaking in a rare interview after Liverpool’s dramatic 3-3 draw against Leeds United on Saturday evening.

He was an unused substitute for the second time in three games and started on the bench for the third match in a row.

The Egyptian has been off the boil this season, but so have plenty of other Liverpool players, yet he is the one who has been used as an example by Slot.

Ibrahima Konate has arguably been Liverpool’s worst performer this season and seems undroppable, while Slot has persisted with Cody Gakpo despite a series of poor displays.

Salah showed frustration earlier this season when he was dropped for a Champions League game against Eintracht Frankfurt but had remained quiet during a difficult campaign.

Until now.

Salah's bombshell interview means the end for him or Slot at Liverpool

In a bombshell interview on Saturday evening, Salah said he does not know why he has been “thrown under the bus” and claims the club have broken promises made to him in the summer.

He also says he and Slot no longer have any kind of relationship.

“I have done so much for this club down the years and especially last season,” the Liverpool legend said. “Now I’m sitting on the bench and I don’t know why.

“It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That is how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame.

“I got a lot of promises in the summer and so far I am on the bench for three games, so I can’t say they kept the promise.

“I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager, and all of a sudden we don’t have any relationship. I don’t know why, but it seems to me that someone doesn’t want me at the club.”

Liverpool face Inter away in the Champions League on Tuesday before a Premier League clash with Brighton at Anfield on Saturday.

Salah has hinted that the Brighton match could be his final game for the club, if he even plays, as he prepares to head to the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt.

“I said to my family, come to the Brighton game. I don’t know if I am going to play or not, but I am going to enjoy it. In my head, I’m going to enjoy that game because I don’t know what is going to happen now.

“I will be at Anfield to say goodbye to the fans and go to the Africa Cup. I don’t know what is going to happen when I am there.”

A January transfer is surely on the cards now. Saudi Arabian clubs are already circling…