Mohamed Salah “will be worth £250m” to sides in Saudi Arabia in the summer, claims Liverpool legend John Aldridge, as the Reds prepare for improved bids for their star forward.

Al-Ittihad made a £150m bid for the Egypt international before the summer transfer window closed but the offer was swiftly rejected by Liverpool.

The Middle East outfit did not end up making an improved bid for Salah but they are expected to go back in for the Liverpool star in January or next summer.

Aldridge said: “My stance on Mo is different. I have to say this. With Mo we have the biggest diamond in the world. The best Muslim player of all-time, he’s 31, he can play in this league until he’s 35.

“He can play in their league until he’s 40, he’s super fit, they can have him for years to come. I’m telling you now, with one year left on his contract at the end of this season he will be worth £250m.

“That’s what he’s valued out there, not just for football reasons, but other reasons as well. That’s my philosophy on it.”

West Ham striker Michail Antonio claimed earlier this week that he “knows for a fact that he was ready to go”.

The West Ham forward told the Footballer’s Football Podcast: “He didn’t turn that down, no way. He was locked up and the Reds had put that red arrow across: ‘You are not going anywhere’.

“He did not stop that at all. To be fair to him, he didn’t kick up a fuss and let them do what they were doing. But I know for a fact that he was ready to go.”

Antonio continued: “What else can he do at Liverpool? He’s done it. It’s a great opportunity for him, he is a Muslim man and it had everything screaming out for him.

“There was no actual negative for the man to not go. I understand he has a contract, which he has fulfilled.”

READ MORE: Premier League XI of the season so far: Spurs dominate with no Arsenal players