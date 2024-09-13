Mohamed Salah’s agent has hit out at anybody who claims to have ‘inside information’ about Salah’s future at Liverpool amid speculation about his future.

The Egyptian international says he is yet to be offered a new deal that would keep him at Liverpool beyond the end of the current season, at which point he would become a free agent unless an extension were agreed.

Salah’s post-match interview with Sky Sports following the Reds’ three-goal victory away to Manchester United just before the international break sparked yet more talk about his future. The winger said: “I had a good summer. I had a long time to just stay with myself and time to think positive.

“As you know, it’s my last year in the club and I just want to enjoy it. I don’t want to think about it, but I feel I’m just free to play football and we’ll see what’s going to happen next year.”

He added: “I was coming to the game and said ‘look, it could be my last time [at Old Trafford]’. Nobody in the club has talked to me yet about my contract, so I’m just like ‘OK, I’ll just play my last season and see at the end of the season’.

“It’s not up to me but nobody has talked to me from the club. We will see.”

It’s since been claimed that Liverpool are set to open terms with Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk imminently – but Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, made clear on social media that any speculation about what might come next is exactly that.

The agent posted on X: “FYI – all those ‘journalists’ who imply having ‘inside information’ about Mohamed’s future are making claims/posts based on absolutely nothing. Just click-whoring. ‘Sources close to Mohamed’ don’t exist. This post is really just to tell you that they don’t know.”

A lot of other media outlets have added asterisks after the w in ‘click-whoring’, which conjures a far more enjoyable turn of phrase that is sadly absent in reality.

The Colombian has been consistent in his distaste for clickbait headlines throughout the summer, as well as slamming the many social media posts he has seen ‘how cool a ‘Sugar Daddy’ is’, which really makes you question what exactly is in his algorithm.

