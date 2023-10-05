Moises Caicedo’s agent reveals key factor in choosing Chelsea over ‘stable’ Liverpool

Moises Caicedo’s agent has revealed that the midfielder was swayed by Chelsea’s greater long-term potential in the summer after admitting moving to Liverpool would have been a more “stable” option.

Caicedo’s performances for Brighton since 2021 saw the Ecuadorian at the centre of one of the biggest transfer sagas of last summer with both Chelsea and Liverpool agreeing fees with Brighton.

The 21-year-old ultimately opted to join Chelsea in a British record £115million deal, signing an eight-year contract with the London club.

Appearing on the Futbol sin Cassette YouTube channel, Caicedo’s representative Manuel Sierra has admitted he and his client were left “dizzy” by the interest from Liverpool but had already established a relationship with Chelsea, who had reportedly tracked the player since January.

Sierra said: “When Liverpool came and approached in that way, obviously Moises gets dizzy, I get dizzy myself.

“But Chelsea were by our side at all times asking us to go, they wanted an hour so that we could tell Brighton, so that they could match [Liverpool’s] offer and they gave them an hour and it ended in two days of negotiation.”

Sierra went on to admit that while a move to Liverpool – the last club other than Manchester City to win the Premier League title – may have been more logical, Caicedo was inspired by the long-term potential of Chelsea under the guidance of new owner Todd Boehly.

He explained: “It is very complicated.

“Imagine that Jurgen Klopp is writing to you, that Liverpool is calling you. We are talking about something very big, that is, one of the best teams in the world, just like Chelsea, and with a more established and more stabilised project than what Chelsea have today, which is a very ambitious project with a view to two, three years ahead.

“The issue of not going to Liverpool instead of Chelsea was also very questioned, the offers were similar in every way.

“He ended up at Chelsea because he had given the word to Chelsea and he told them for quite some time.”

Having missed out on Caicedo, Liverpool – who saw James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho all leave during the summer – went on to add two more midfielders to their squad before the September 1 deadline.

Japan’s Wataru Endo arrived from Stuttgart four days after Caicedo’s switch to Chelsea was confirmed, with Liverpool announcing the signing of Dutch star Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich on deadline day.

The pair’s arrival ensured all of Liverpool’s first-team summer signings were in the midfield department, joining Caicedo’s former Brighton team-mate Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, the most expensive of all who joined from RB Leipzig for £60m.