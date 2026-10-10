Paul Merson says £115m Chelsea midfielder ‘best in the world’ after Bournemouth win

Paul Merson has said that Chelsea star Moises Caicedo is the best holding midfielder in the world.

The former Arsenal star made the big claim about Caicedo after Chelsea’s 5-1 hammering of Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge in London in the Premier League on Saturday.

Jordan Henderson scored two goals for Chelsea, and so did Joao Pedro.

Morgan Rogers found the back of the net once for Xabi Alonso’s side.

Caicedo started alongside Henderson in defensive midfield in a 3-4-2-1 formation.

It was the first start of the season for the Ecuador international midfielder, who cost Chelsea a total of £115million when they signed him from Brighton and Hove in the summer of 2023.

READ: Every Premier League manager’s contract and when it expires

Caicedo was a force to be reckoned with in the middle of the team and gave the Chelsea backline a lot of protection.

The 24-year-old made a total of four tackles and covered 8.71 kilometres.

Merson was following the match between Chelsea and Bournemouth in the Sky Sports studios, and he was hugely impressed with Caicedo.

The pundit said that Caicedo is the best holding midfielder in the world.

Chelsea star Moises Caicedo ‘best holding midfield player in the world’

Merson said on Sky Sports News (5:13pm, October 10, 2026): “I thought they worked well together, Caicedo and Henderson.

READ MORE: Pat Nevin tells £51m Chelsea winger to join Everton in January – ‘I would love that’

“Henderson has got the experience, and Caicedo, for me, is the best holding midfield player in the world of football.

“For me, you get them two holding, and as I said, they are your insurance policy, and just let the others play.”

When prompted about Rodri, who joined Barcelona from Manchester City in the summer transfer window, being the best holding midfielder in the world, Merson said: “A different kind of holding midfield player.

“Rodri ticks it over, Caicedo breaks it up.”

Chelsea manager Alonso was also impressed with Caicedo’s performance against Bournemouth.

Alonso said after the match, as quoted in Football.London: “The plan was for him not to play the whole game.

“Even if you always want to have Moi on the pitch. He fared well.

“With him, we have a better midfield area. It’s something to build around.”

When asked about the partnership between Henderson and Caicedo in the middle of the park, Alonso said: “Both, in terms of qualities, are different.

“In terms of the positioning, they help each other well. They give presence; they give stability as well.

“They are going to be the ones that are helping the rest. As well, defensively, they give good balance. It’s fundamental we get that area strong.”

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has given his verdict on the win for the Blues.

Sutton said on BBC Final Score: “An important win for Chelsea after the international break. They responded in really emphatic fashion with five goals.

“Jordan Henderson scoring two, I wouldn’t have thought that before the game, he was instrumental.

“For Bournemouth, you can lose to a side like Chelsea and think about the attack Chelsea have got but as a fan you couldn’t help but slightly concerned.”

READ NEXT: Man City FFP: Arteta reveals whether he still ‘trusts the club’ as Alonso reacts to guilty verdict