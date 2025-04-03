Aston Villa sporting director Monchi has been tasked with signing Marco Asensio ‘at all costs’ as well as bringing another talented playmaker to the club this summer.

Asensio moved to Villa from Paris Saint-Germain on deadline day and has been superb for Emery’s side, scoring nine goals in just ten appearances at an extraordinary rate of one every 60 minutes.

And having come off the bench to score on Wednesday in what was turned into Monchi’s Night as fellow January additions Marcus Rashford and Donyell Malen also got on the scoresheet in the Champions League race six-pointer against Brighton, the Villa chief has been told to work on extending Asensio’s stay at the club beyond the summer.

Estadio Deportivo (via Sport Witness) claim Emery always had faith that the 29-year-old would make an impact at Villa park and is now ‘reaping the rewards of his personal commitment’.

‘Emery wants him at all costs next season’ and that shouldn’t be a problem as he is not part of PSG manager Luis Enrique’s plans, with the report stating the Ligue 1 giants will ‘definitely sell him’ when the transfer window opens.

They want just €15m for him, which is ‘very affordable’ for Villa, with the only potential stumbling block being interest in his services from elsewhere.

And a separate report from Spain claims Villa are also keen on signing Real Madrid star Arda Guler this summer.

The 20-year-old – who moved from Fenerbahce for £16m in the summer of 2023 – starred for Turkey at Euro 2024 but has been limited to just 11 starts in all competitions this term amid stuff competition for game time at the Bernabeu.

The Madrid chiefs recognise that he has a bright future but have ‘opened the door to a possible loan in the summer’.

‘Aston Villa is one of the teams most interested in his services’ as Monhci sees Guler as ‘an ideal talent to reinforce Emery’s squad next season’.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle are also credited with interest in Guler, but Monchi’s admiration suggests Villa will be pushing hard to land him on loan.

