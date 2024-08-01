Monstrous striker switch to Prem club ‘edging closer’ with Aston Villa man wholly embarrassed

Jhon Duran has been embarrassed, as two impending transfers are to leave him in limbo

Insider Dharmesh Sheth has revealed Niclas Fullkrug is “edging closer” to a move to West Ham, in a move which would thoroughly embarrass Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran.

Duran has been on the radar of both Chelsea and the Hammers this summer. He scored seven goals in all competitions last season, playing largely as Ollie Watkins’ understudy at Villa Park.

The Blues dropped back to pursue other targets, and while Duran had agreed to a five-year deal with West Ham, they have now gone down the same route, too.

Indeed, they opened talks over a transfer for Fullkrug after failing to agree to a deal over Duran with Villa, and according to Sheth, that move is not far away now.

“It looks like it’s close. There’s still work to be done between the two clubs on the fee and the structure of the payments and personal terms,” he told GIVEMESPORT.

“There have been elements of that deal that have been agreed already, but there are still important parts of the deal that need to be agreed. I’m told that it is edging closer. I’m told West Ham are advancing in talks with Borussia Dortmund over this deal.”

Fullkrug looks, for the here and now, a better option that Duran. The German international was directly involved in 25 goals in all competitions last season, including three goals in the Champions League, two of which came in the knockouts, on the way to the final.

He has also scored 13 goals in 21 appearances for the German national side. While he is 31, and Duran is 20, the experience would surely help him.

MORE ON WEST HAM FROM F365

👉Man Utd transfers: Two big deals held up, with talks scheduled to find ‘something missing’

👉Chelsea: Defender’s time at club is ‘almost over’ with PL rival set to submit ‘opening offer’

If he is to be signed, Duran almost certainly won’t be, and that will be massively embarrassing for the Villa striker. Duran has made it no secret that he wants to leave, even displaying the Hammers logo with his arms on an Instagram live recently.

There is a chance that he is disciplined by Villa if he is not sold. Though having been disrespected by the striker, the Villans might well look for a way to ship him out this summer.

If not West Ham, it could be Al Hilal, who are said to have enquired about Duran this summer. The Hammers would not agree to Villa’s demands, but the Saudi sides are far more likely to.

Further embarrassment could come for Duran in the form of the signing of Romelu Lukaku at Villa, with Chelsea reportedly having agreed a fee with the Midlands outfit for the sale of the striker.

READ MORE: Summer transfer window 2024: Aston Villa now biggest sellers after Diaby sale