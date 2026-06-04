Morgan Rogers has decided his ‘preferred destination’ after being warned off a move to Arsenal by former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey.

The Aston Villa winger has been the subject of interest from a number of Premier League clubs as they look to sign attackers in the summer transfer window.

Rogers had a brilliant campaign for Aston Villa, contributing 14 goals and 11 assists in all competitions, as Unai Emery’s side finished fourth in the Premier League and won the Europa League.

There have been reports that Arsenal are ready to spend as much as £80m in order to bring Rogers to the Emirates Stadium in the summer.

But ex-England international Heskey insists that Arsenal may not be the right choice for Rogers as he is currently the “main man” at Aston Villa.

Heskey told The Metro: “Would it be difficult to say no to Arsenal? Yes and no.

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“You have to look at who is ahead of you in both teams. He’s top of the pile at Villa, he is the main man. If he goes to Arsenal, where would he be in that pecking order and does it suit the way he plays?”

Heskey added: “He is a very intelligent player so I’m sure it would. But he has to figure out what he wants from his career.”

Caught Offside, who relay another report, have revealed that Arsenal are Rogers’ ‘preferred destination’ in the summer amid interest from Chelsea and other Premier League clubs.

Rogers has been selected in the England squad to go to the World Cup by Thomas Tuchel with the Aston Villa star catching the German’s eye ahead of Three Lions’ tournament opener later this month.

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England legend Alan Shearer has already insisted that Rogers should start ahead of Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham at the World Cup.

Heskey: Rogers should start ahead of Bellingham for England

And Heskey agrees with Shearer that Rogers has been in better form than the ex-Birmingham City midfielder and should get a starting berth in Tuchel’s side.

Heskey continued: “You have to go off some of the friendly games and see who is in better form.

“In all fairness, Rogers has had a more consistent season. But Jude is Jude. But you have to go with form and Rogers has taken things by storm. Some of the football he has been playing has been very good, very intelligent. Villa winning the Europa and being one of the mainstays of that success has been fantastic.”

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