Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers has been called up to the England squad for the first time as eight players have pulled out of November’s Nations League games through injury.

West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen, Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, Newcastle full-back Tino Livramento and Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford have also been added to interim boss Lee Carsley’s squad.

Arsenal duo Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka, Chelsea pair Levi Colwill and Cole Palmer, Manchester City midfielders Phil Foden and Jack Grealish, Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Southampton’s Aaron Ramsdale have all pulled out.

Rogers was originally named in the under-21s squad but has now been promoted to the senior setup ahead of Thursday’s game in Greece.

When asked last week about Rogers not being initially selected, Carsley replied:

“He’s not missing anything, he’s a player I’m really aware of, really important for the Under-21s,” Carsley responded. “We had it in the last campaign, sometimes the competition dictates how quickly you move through the pathway.

“I’ve no doubt he’ll get there. But he’s crucial to the Under-21s, regaining that title and Morgan will be a big part of that.”

England face Greece on 14 November and the Republic of Ireland on 17 November in what will be Carsley’s final games as interim manager before Thomas Tuchel takes charge in January.

England are second in their Nations League group having taken nine points from their opening four games.

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), James Trafford (Burnley

Defenders: Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Tino Livramento (Newcastle), Rico Lewis (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Lewis Hall (Newcastle), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Southampton)

Midfielders: Conor Gallagher (Atletico Madrid), , Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Angel Gomes (Lille), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Curtis Jones (Liverpool).

Forwards: Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Chelsea), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Dominic Solanke (Tottenham), Jarrad Bowen (West Ham)