Morgan Rogers rejects Arsenal for Chelsea in £117m deal after Xabi Alonso gets involved

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has managed to convince Morgan Rogers to join him at Stamford Bridge, with Arsenal failing in their pursuit to land the Aston Villa star, according to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein.

Ornstein, who is one of the best and most reliable journalists, has claimed that Chelsea and Villa have a verbal agreement over Rogers.

Chelsea, who have appointed Alonso as their manager, will pay the Villans £117million for Rogers, who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a winger.

Rogers, who is part of the England squad at the ongoing 2026 World Cup, will undergo a medical with Chelsea next Monday.

Arsenal were pushing for a deal for Rogers, but the 23-year-old has picked Chelsea instead, with the Blues’ owners, BlueCo, winning the race for the English star because of Alonso.

Morgan Rogers to join Chelsea, not Arsenal

Ornstein posted on X at 6:31pm on July 18: “EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea reach verbal agreement with Aston Villa to sign Morgan Rogers⁠.

READ: Chelsea transfer all but finalised with £27m deal to be completed in the next few hours

“Bid of £117m accepted by #AVFC & being finalised.

“6+1y contract, medical Monday⁠.

“#AFC interested but 23yo attacker wanted #CFC; Xabi Alonso instrumental”

Ornstein added in The Athletic: ⁠”Personal terms are in place on a six year contract through to 2032 with the option of a further 12 months, and a medical is scheduled for Monday.

⁠”Rogers, 23, wants to move to Chelsea, with new manager Xabi Alonso and the club’s project a major appeal.

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“Arsenal were also interested in a move for the England international, but he has chosen Chelsea as his preferred destination.”

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs has also reported that Rogers has picked Chelsea over Arsenal.

The talkSPORT reporter posted on X at 6:49pm on July 18: “BREAKING: Chelsea set to sign Morgan Rogers after reaching an agreement with Aston Villa worth £117m.

“6+1 contract. Arsenal were also in talks, but Rogers has picked Chelsea.”

Jacobs added at 6:59pm: “More on Morgan Rogers’ move to Chelsea.

“Medical scheduled for Monday.

“Chelsea moved quickly to strike a deal with Aston Villa anticipating a bid from Arsenal.

“£117m fee, £1m more than Elliot Anderson’s move to Manchester City.

“Rogers made it clear he wanted Chelsea after speaking to Xabi Alonso.

“He links up with close friend Cole Palmer.

“Arsenal have other attacking targets, including Julian Alvarez and Junior Kroupi, while appreciation remains for Bradley Barcola, who is also a Liverpool target.”

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