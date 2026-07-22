Morgan Rogers has gone to Chelsea for the money

Former Aston Villa scout Bryan King feels departing midfielder Morgan Rogers should’ve gone to Arsenal, but has chosen Chelsea “for money.”

The Gunners seemed to be in pole position for Rogers this summer. They were the side mentioned in most of the reports, with the suggestion it was the Premier League champions who were most interested in him.

But they never actually launched a bid, and the Blues got the transfer over the line quickly so they never could.

Rogers’ £117million move to Chelsea has been confirmed, and King feels the only reason he chose them over Arsenal is money.

He told Football Insider: “I’m not sure whether that’s the right move for Rogers, Chelsea. I am surprised by it. Again, it’s got to be money. It’s got to be money.

“I thought he would have been suited to Arsenal, to be honest. If he was going to move, Arsenal would have been a good move for him.

“You’re moving to the champions. You’re not moving to a team that’s struggling to get into Europe, who have not only spent a lot of money, but they spent it poorly, Chelsea.

“Whether it’s the right move for him, my jury is out on that, because it was a surprise to me that he said yes to Chelsea and didn’t push for Arsenal.”

Rogers is reported to be earning £135,000 per week at Stamford Bridge, rising to £175,000 if Chelsea qualify for the Champions League, and including a lot of incentives.

Merson not happy with Rogers move

There’s been a good deal of opposition for Rogers’ move to Chelsea, with Paul Merson among those against it.

He said: “It’s a lot of money. Crazy money. Bringing Morgan Rogers in for £117m isn’t what Chelsea needed.

“They’ve got Cole Palmer! They play in the same position! Rogers went to the World Cup instead of Palmer, because they play in the same position.

“Unless Chelsea go for the almighty and sell Enzo Fernandez – and swallow the pill for him, because he’s not worth £100m – and then play Moises Caicedo at the base, then Rogers and Palmer both ahead of him.”

On Rogers’ role, Merson said: “This move tells me that Arsenal were telling Rogers that he would play left wing, and Chelsea have told him that he will play where he wants to play, which is the No 10 role.

“Because I have no idea how he goes to Chelsea instead of Arsenal if they’re going to play in the same position.

“One team looks like they’re going to win the Premier League again this year and have a good chance for the Champions League, and one team isn’t even in Europe. Unless the money in the seven-year contract is mind-blowing.”

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