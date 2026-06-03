Morgan Rogers is ready to join Arsenal and play under Mikel Arteta at the Emirates Stadium, according to two sources, but a presenter has urged the Aston Villa attacking midfielder not to make the move to the Gunners.

Arsenal are planning to go big in the summer transfer window and want to sign Rogers from Villa in the summer transfer window.

Villa, who won the Europa League this season and will feature in the Champions League in the 2026/27 campaign, are open to selling Rogers.

Earlier this week, BBC Sport journalist Sami Mokbel reported that Rogers ‘is open to joining Arsenal ahead of next season’.

It has now been backed by journalist Jamie Dickenson, who has reported that Arsenal have identified the 23-year-old England international as “a prime target”.

Morgan Rogers wants to join Arsenal from Aston Villa

Dickenson wrote on X at 11:45am on June 2: “Morgan Rogers has given the thumbs up to joining Arsenal in a blockbuster summer move.

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“Rogers is open to joining the Arsenal squad ahead of next season after their Premier League winning campaign.

“Mikel Arteta and the Arsenal hierarchy are already working on replacements and have identified the £100m rated Rogers as a prime target.

“The Gunners are also in the market for another forward or two depending on player sales and are considering another central midfielder and a full-back.”

Rogers is an attacking midfielder by trade, but the 23-year-old is able to feature as a left-winger as well.

The England international found the back of the net 14 times and provided 12 assists in 55 matches in all competitions for Unai Emery’s side this season.

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What has been said about Morgan Rogers

Villa striker Ollie Watkins is a huge fan of Rogers and has outlined what makes his England international and club team-mate so special.

Watkins said about Rogers on Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel: “I always say to him or sometimes, I say to the boys, ‘Look for Morgan. Give him the ball.’ Because I know, if Morgan gets the ball, he’s going to look for me. So, I’m saying get the ball to Morgan.”

Watkins added: “But not only that, not selfishly because of me but because he’s a player than can create things from nothing. He’s very talented, he’s always going to look forward and he’s probably not going to get the ball and play it backwards. He’s going to try and create something and make things happen.”

Villa manager Unai Emery has also been effusive in his praise of Rogers.

Emery told ESPN about Rogers on December 21, 2025, after he scored twice against Manchester United: “We need the numbers of the players and today and last week Morgan Rogers is performing fantastically, but he has started the season not getting [goalscoring] numbers but playing well.

“Always doing his task, always with the commitment he’s showing, with the attitude he has, played each match.

“Today he did the same and scored goals, of course. He is the protagonist.

“I’m so, so happy because he’s a fighter. He’s a good guy, very good guy.

“His commitment with Aston Villa is massive, and his attitude every day is really fantastic.

“And when he’s getting numbers like today, of course we are very proud of everybody, but especially today with him.”

While Arsenal would be a better team with Rogers in it, former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys has warned the midfielder from making the move to the Emirates Stadium and has used Eberechi Eze as an example.

Keys wrote on X: “I know Villa can be ‘resolute’ as well but if I’m Morgan Rogers I’m not going anywhere near Arsenal.

“He should ask Eze how he feels about his move.

“I guess if he did sign he could do that sitting next to him on the bench.

“Football is to be enjoyed not endured.”

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