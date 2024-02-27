We know Arsenal are bloody good at scoring from corners; but do they win the most corners in the Premier League?

The answer is that it’s pretty damned close between them and Manchester City, with Liverpool some way behind.

What’s remarkable – and it’s something that can be explored in the table below – is that Newcastle led this metric last season by some distance and are now in the lower reaches of the table.

You can explore all the corners statistics for this season but also every other season with F365’s brilliant Premier League tables service.

And stick your money on Arsenal and Manchester City winning over seven penalties per Premier League game.