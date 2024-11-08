No Liverpool men in top 10 most creative players in Premier League

Four Man City players are the four most creative footballers in the Premier League. With two of that quartet currently missing, is that why City are in CRISIS?

What’s odd is that we see elsewhere that City are not creating a great number of Big Chances, but they are clearly not short of creativity.

Liverpool have no representatives on this list despite being top of the Premier League table, leaning into the narrative that their improvement has been largely defensive.

We’re not counting the assist-makers because that relies on the chances being taken and we’re not counting the key passes because that is also pretty narrow; we are all about the SCA (Shot creating actions), defined as ‘the two offensive actions directly leading to a shot, such as passes, dribbles and drawing fouls’ by FBRef.

1) Savio (Manchester City) – 7.95 SCAs per 90 mins

The heir to the Riyad Mahrez throne, Savio has been a very clever signing for Manchester City. He’s one of the most-fouled players in the Premier League and that creates opportunities close to the opposition goal. If not actual goals.

2) Phil Foden (Manchester City) – 7.48 SCAs per 90 mins

The reigning PFA Player of the Year has not started in any kind of form – barring the Champions League – but he is still way ahead of almost all the Premier League when it comes to creativity.

3) Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City) – 7.08 SCAs per 90 mins

Last season’s most creative player is up there again. City have certainly missed him, particularly from set-pieces. He is one key reason why Man City are in CRISIS.

4) Jack Grealish (Manchester City) – 6.76 SCAs per 90 mins

Another one of City’s missing men, Grealish has not played nearly enough football this season. City playing Matheus Nunes on the left wing is so very far from ideal.

5) Son Heung-Min (Tottenham) – 6.75 SCAs per 90 mins

The first non-City player is the first whose actual numbers have got him into the Premier League team of the season so far. Unlike the men above him on this list, he has actually got three assists.

6) Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – 6.69 SCAs per 90 mins

The man who actually leads the Premier League assists chart with seven. He has the highest total of SCAs across the Premier League this season as he plays almost all the football for Arsenal, who have been over-reliant on him in the absence of Martin Odegaard.

7) Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham) – 5.97 SCAs per 90 mins

Very impressive numbers from a man who can’t barge his way past James Maddison when it comes to dead-ball situations. Consequently, he has the most SCAs from passes in open play this season.

8) James Maddison (Tottenham) – 5.84 SCAs per 90 mins

Second on this metric last season when he started like a train, Maddison is getting less positive PR this season but he is quietly contributing to Spurs being the league’s top scorers.

9) Andreas Pereira (Fulham) – 5.74 SCAs per 90 mins

The Premier League leader for SCAs from dead-ball situations, Fulham fans are getting a little fed up of his attitude but there is no doubt that he delivers when the ball is stood still.

10) Cole Palmer (Chelsea) – 5.52 SCAs per 90 mins

Has five assists and is undoubtedly the creative hub for Chelsea. Only Leicester’s Facundo Buonanotte and Mo Salah have had more joy from take-ons than Palmer.