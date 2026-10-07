Real Madrid and Rangers are the clubs beyond the border to the provide most England players…

A total of 30 clubs have packed their players off on England duty, with the recent international break seeing Real earn a century of Three Lions caps.

Here are the clubs outside the English leagues with appearances for the Three Lions, listed in order of caps and, if level, recency…

1) Real Madrid – 101 caps

Caps for Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold in the last Nations League break takes Real level with Rangers, and Bellingham level with David Beckham as Real’s most-capped England player.

2) Rangers – 101 caps

Paul Gascoigne is the most recent Ger to be capped but Terry Butcher has most appearances while Ibrox-based.

3) Bayern Munich – 80 caps

Bayern didn’t provide England with a player until 2001 but Owen Hargreaves and Harry Kane have seen the Germans since soar into third place here.

4) AC Milan – 65 caps

Ray Wilkins is responsible for most of the England caps out of Milan, with six others also representing England while playing for the Rossoneri.

5) Borussia Dortmund – 46 caps

Jude Bellingham has also moved above Jadon Sancho as Dortmund’s most-capped England international. Jobe next?

6) Barcelona – 44 caps

Thirty-six years passed between Gary Lineker’s last England cap as a Barcelona player and Marcus Rashford’s first.

7) Sampdoria – 44 caps

Before David Platt and Des Walker in the Football Italia era, Trevor Francis earned 20 caps while playing for Samp.

8) Hamburg – 25 caps

All Kevin Keegan, this. As well as 25 England caps, Mighty Mouse also won two Ballon d’Or awards by the Elbe.

9) Marseille – 24 caps

All OM’s England caps came between 1989 and 1992, won by Trevor Steven and Chris Waddle.

10) Atletico Madrid – 23 caps

Kieran Tripper was the first Atletico star to win an England cap followed by Conor Gallagher.

MORE: England abroad: Bellingham finally overtakes Beckham as Three Lions’ greatest export

11) Inter Milan – 21 caps

Paul Ince accounts for 17 of Inter’s caps, with Gerry Hitchens the first to represent England while playing abroad.

12) Monaco – 16 caps

All Monaco’s England caps came in 1987/88 courtesy of Mark Hateley and Glenn Hoddle.

13) Cologne – 15 caps

Tony Woodcock is Cologne’s only England representative, with his caps also split between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest.

14) Los Angeles Galaxy – 14 caps

Fourteen of David Beckham’s 115 England caps came as a Galaxy star.

MORE: Man City pass 500 caps under Abu Dhabi owners but Man Utd still most-capped Prem club

15) Juventus – 14 caps

All 14 here belong to David Platt, who managed one more cap at Juve than he did while at Sampdoria.

16) Lazio – 12 caps

A dozen for Gazza while in the Eternal City.

17) Bayer Leverkusen – 9 caps

Jarell Quansah was Leverkusen’s first-ever England international.

18) Torino – 8 caps

England kept faith with Joe Hart for a while after Pep Guardiola wrote off the then-No.1.

19) Bari – 8 caps

A big Villa connection here, with Bari buying Gordon Cowans and David Platt from the Villans.

20) Roma – 5 caps

The last five of Tammy Abraham’s 11 caps came while he was tearing up Serie A with Roma.

21) Hibernian – 5 caps

Joe Baker was capped five times from Hibs in 1959/60. But you already knew that, didn’t you?

22) Al-Ahli – 4 caps

Ivan Toney earned four caps after taking the Saudi coin.

23) Lille – 4 caps

Four caps for Angel Gomes here, which is at least three more than we remember.

24) Al-Ettifaq – 4 caps

Jordan Henderson remained England’s good egg despite whatever his Saudi move said about the midfielder.

25) Werder Bremen – 4 caps

Dave Watson played more games for England than he did for Bremen during a brief, ill-fated spell in Germany in 1979.

26) Ajax – 3 caps

Henderson again, as one of only four English players to represent Ajax.

27) Celtic – 3 caps

Alan Thomson was the first Bhoy to play for England, with his single cap added to by Fraser Forster.

28) Como – 1 cap

Trevoh Chalobah makes Como the most recent entry on to this list.

29) DC United – 1 cap

As a DC United player, Wayne Rooney won the last of his 120 caps in a farewell appearance two years after his 119th.

30) Bursaspor – 1 cap

Scott Carson returned from Turkey in 2011 for the last of his four caps.