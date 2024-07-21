Leny Yoro features in our Premier League XI of signings to be excited about

Here is a team consisting of Premier League summer signings we are excited to see in action next season.

GK: Carlos Miguel (Nottingham Forest)

Being excited about a goalkeeper is probably a thing for goalkeepers. We hope F365 stopped Ian Watson agrees with our choice. The options were far from endless and it had to be Nottingham Forest’s huge new shot-stopper Carlos Miguel.

The fact he is 6ft 8in is what makes him stand above the competition here. It’s just a shame he will only last a couple months until Forest get bored and sign another ‘keeper.

CB: Leny Yoro (Manchester United)

It will be interesting to see how teenage sensation Yoro gets on for Man Utd next season. He has joined for £52million after Lille forced him to join the Red Devils now instead of waiting to join Real Madrid for nothing next summer.

Erik ten Hag has a good reputation with young players and is bringing the best out of Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho so he will likely do another stellar job with Yoro and manage his playing time well.

CB: Jacob Greaves (Ipswich)

Hull City’s Young Player of the Year in 2021, 2022, and 2023 went one further in 2024, being named their Player of the Year after a great 2023/24 campaign under Liam Rosenior. Greaves is a fantastic young player and Ipswich have won the race for his signature.

CB: Lewis Hall (Newcastle)

Newcastle signed Hall on loan with an obligation to buy last summer, landing the promising left-back from Chelsea for an eventual £32m fee.

Last season was a disappointing one for Hall, whose progress as a footballer will have no doubt stagnated as a result of his lack of playing time. With Dan Burn moving into centre-back, we will surely see the 19-year-old more frequently next term.

DM: Archie Gray (Tottenham)

The best Premier League signing of the summer, Gray is a fantastic young player and Tottenham have done very well to sign him from Leeds.

The 18-year-old can also play right-back but will surely be Spurs’ No. 6 behind James Maddison and Pape Matar Sarr.

TRANSFER RANKINGS FROM F365

👉 Every Man Utd signing post-Sir Alex ranked: Sancho in bottom five, Antony 46th, Garnacho on podium

👉 The most expensive Premier League teenagers ever: Only Chelsea signing pricier than Yoro

👉 Haaland 1st, Sancho 46th: Ranking last 48 Premier League signings from Bundesliga

CM: Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest)

We have seen enough of Anderson at Newcastle to know he is a player with potential. The reason he makes this team is because we want to see if he is worth anywhere near £35m.

Profit and sustainability issues have led to some crazy signings and this is one of the craziest.

CM: Lucas Bergvall (Tottenham)

The second 2006-born Spurs signing in this team, the north Londoners believe they have got one of the best young midfielders in world football in Bergvall, who joins from Djurgarden for a very respectable £8.5m.

We hope he is not loaned out.

AM: Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace)

Kamada has a reputation for being a goalscoring midfielder having shone at Eintracht Frankfurt under Oliver Glasner. He is now reunited with Glasner at Crystal Palace and he will either be a revelation, scoring 12 league goals as Palace finish eighth, or completely pants. Those signings are always the best.

RW: Yankuba Minteh (Brighton)

Six assists and 11 goals on loan at Feyenoord last season was not enough to convince Newcastle to resist the PSR temptation and keep Minteh, but was enough to convince Brighton to pay £30m to sign him.

There are big expectations of the 19-year-old on the south coast and we think the Magpies are going to regret this one.

LW: Savio (Manchester City)

There are so many wide options to choose from. In picking Savio and Minteh, we have snubbed Samuel Iling-Junior, Jaden Philogene, Ibrahim Osman, Ilman Ndiaye and Luis Guilherme.

Man City’s signing of Savio has left a bitter taste in our mouths but he is still a player likely to have us on the edge of our seats whenever he gets on the ball. He is a terrific talent and only cost £21m. There are benefits of negotiating transfers with yourselves after all. Who knew?

ST: Igor Thiago (Brentford)

Believe it or not, the attacking positions were a lot more difficult that the defensive ones. We have gone with Brentford’s Ivan Toney replacement to lead the line over Ipswich signing Liam Delap and Joshua Zirkzee, Man Utd’s first signing of the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era.

Toney has not left Brentford yet so Thomas Frank might have to draw up a plan for both him and Thiago when the season starts. If he does in fact leave we will be keenly watching to see how such an important Bees player is replaced.

👉 More: Premier League five-year net spend table | Every Premier League transfer completed in the summer of 2024