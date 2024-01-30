The game which broke Klopp, unpredictable Villa and the season’s other most misleading results

Newcastle thrashing Aston Villa who battered Brighton seem more like freak results as time goes on, while one particular game deceived us with Liverpool.

With the opening Premier League fixtures of the season being repeated this midweek, kneejerk reactions from those games have already been revisited and heartily chuckled at.

But with every side now having played each other at least once, more conclusive judgements can be made and some results look downright bizarre in the context of what has been a whirlwind campaign.

These are some such sore thumbs as we enter the home straight.

Newcastle 5-1 Aston Villa (August 12)

Sir Alex Ferguson knew. “I watched Aston Villa and I can’t believe the scoreline,” he said, seeming more contrarian than visionary. “Honestly Aston Villa played fantastic football and just lost to bad goals. It’s a surprising game, football. You can play teams off the pitch and not score – that’s what Aston Villa did.”

Turns out the bloke has a keen eye for this sort of thing. Newcastle teased another season to remember, dismantling a team who had been forecast to test the structural integrity of the Champions League glass ceiling they themselves had just shattered. Two new signings scored for the hosts and that high Villa defensive line was thoroughly exposed; Unai Emery will obviously have to abandon that tactic soon.

The season-ending injury Tyrone Mings suffered after half an hour offered some contextual mitigation but few beyond Ferguson conducted a rigorous enough post-mortem to foresee Villa as the title-challenging Europe botherers out of the two teams on show.

Alexander Isak celebrates his first goal during Newcastle’s win over Aston Villa.

Aston Villa 6-1 Brighton (September 30)

Little over a month and a half later, the Copa Mundials were on the other foot. Aston Villa were handing out the food chain-affirming thrashing to seemingly remind a pretender of their true place in the pecking order.

A single point separated Brighton and Aston Villa last season but there were five goals between them at the back end of September. Both sides went into their meeting in excellent form but on Ollie Watkins hat-trick inspired a resounding victory for which Roberto De Zerbi assumed “the biggest responsibility”.

The Italian stressed a need to “adapt” to the unique challenges facing a squad unaccustomed to fighting on four fronts, but such a heavy loss looks more anomalous by the week. While Villa’s brilliance was already common knowledge – their own Newcastle implosion long since rendered an aberration – Brighton sitting 7th with their fingers still in Europa League and FA Cup pies suggests tough lessons have been quickly learned.

Burnley 5-0 Sheffield United (December 2)

“You don’t know when it is coming but we always believed it was coming and hopefully it’s a starting point,” said poor, naive, gullible Vincent Kompany, who probably didn’t envisage four defeats, two draws and a single win in the subsequent two months when anticipating a turnaround in Burnley’s fortunes after recording their biggest ever Premier League victory.



It did seem like a fork in the road of Kompany and company’s season, the moment things finally started to click for a side who had made the positive pre-season predictions of many look rather foolish through a stumbling start. The gulf between last season’s Championship winners and runners-up was underlined across 90 ruthless minutes from which the Clarets could kick on.

Two points between them, is it? Nice “starting point” for Burnley, considering only Brentford and Newcastle have accrued fewer points since. Oh poor, naive, gullible Vincent Kompany.

Fulham 5-0 West Ham (December 10)

One of the all-time great Premier League seasons is being committed to history by Fulham. No club has won as many league games by five goals or more, nor lost more to nil. No top-flight team has played more domestic cup games and they are out of both competitions. They are as close in terms of points to theoretical European qualification as they are the relegation zone. Only two of their players have received more yellow cards than their manager, who was booked in each of the first three games of the season and not at all since. Their top scorer tackled someone with their actual arse. They seem to deeply resent their own supporters.

The second of those aforementioned hammerings came four days after the first, when Fulham followed their humbling of Nottingham Forest by pummelling West Ham. Five different scorers capped an emphatic victory, immediately after which the Cottagers lost three consecutive games without scoring while David Moyes’ side embarked on a run of four matches without conceding, including victories over Manchester United and Arsenal. Not one bit of that entirely factual sentence makes sense.

Spurs 2-1 Liverpool (September 30)

A misleading scoreline in that it heavily implies Spurs scored two legitimate goals while Liverpool only managed one. Well done boys, good process, etc and so on.

It also explicitly suggested Liverpool can actually be beaten and hinted at a nascent Spurs title challenge that somehow still cannot be wholly dismissed.

Whatever score it ended, the true nature of an unprecedentedly ridiculous game would have been masked. The experience was so draining that Jurgen Klopp privately decided it was time to resign little over a month later, accepting the debilitating futility of waging a constant war against VAR, PGMOL and any other initialisms Paul Tierney sees fit to throw at him.

Klopp went from calm acceptance he could change nothing, to leading the calls for a replay and insinuating the fire still burned as bright as ever, to realising “my resources are not endless”, all because no-one listened to Oli.

