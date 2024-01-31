According to reports, Jose Mourinho is targeting a ‘sensational return’ to Manchester United following his exit from Serie A giants AS Roma.

After winning the Premier League on three occasions during two spells as Chelsea manager, Mourinho became Man Utd’s boss ahead of the 2016/17 campaign.

Mourinho lifted the Europa League, EFL Cup and Community Shield during his time as Man Utd manager. He was sacked at the end of 2018 after just short of 150 games in charge.

Since leaving the Red Devils, Mourinho has had spells at Tottenham Hotspur and AS Roma. He has been out of work since the start of this month after the Serie A outfit decided to sack him. He left with the club ninth in the table.

In the days following his exit from Roma, Mourinho has been heavily linked with Newcastle United as Eddie Howe has been under pressure.

But a report from The Daily Mail claims Mourinho has his eye on the Man Utd job.

Erik ten Hag is under increasing pressure and he is among the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

Ten Hag enjoyed a strong debut season at Old Trafford but this campaign has been miserable for Man Utd, who exited the Champions League and Carabao Cup prematurely. They are currently ninth in the Premier League and avoided an upset against League Two side Newport County in the FA Cup last weekend.

OPINION: New banter-free Man Utd era should begin with ice-cold winger signing

The Daily Mail claim ‘Mourinho is keen on making what would be a sensational – if somewhat unlikely – return to Manchester United’. The report adds.

‘Sources close to the Portuguese manager, who was sacked by Roma earlier this month, say he feels he has ‘unfinished business’ after leaving Old Trafford in December 2018 and ‘has made it his mission’ to take charge again should the opportunity arise at some point in the future. ‘Mourinho is also said to be keen to work with the new regime at United, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS taking over football operations as part of the petrochemicals billionaire’s 25 per cent investment in the club. ‘”His ambition is to return to United,” a friend explained. “He feels like he has unfinished business there after how it ended last time and he had made it his mission to go back.”‘

Man Utd attacker Marcus Rashford has made headlines after being spotted on midweek nights out in Belfast. When asked by reporters whether he thought he was imposing the right discipline on his squad to win matches, Ten Hag answered: “Nothing to do with that with me.

“But in football you need discipline and that is on the pitch but also off the pitch because also there is a line between. Every player knows this, every professional knows this, what is required.”