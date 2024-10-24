Jose Mourinho said the referee told him “something incredible” after Fenerbahce’s 1-1 draw against Manchester United on Thursday.

Man Utd earned a 1-1 draw in the Europa League after Christian Eriksen’s fine opener was ruled out by a Youssef En-Nesryi header four minutes after the break.

In classic Mourinho fashion, the Fenerbahce boss was sent off for berating the fourth official after his side were denied a penalty.

Speaking after the result, we got some vintage Mourinho, who sarcastically lauded Clement Turpin as “the best referee in the world”.

“I don’t want to speak about it. [After the match] the referee told me something incredible. He said at the same time he could see the action in the box and my behaviour on the touchline. I congratulate him because he is absolutely incredible. During the game, 100 miles per hour, he had one eye on the penalty situation and one eye on my behaviour on the bench.

“That is why he is the one of the best referees in the world!”

On the match, Mourinho added: “They got a point against us, not us against them. We played amazing. If we play like this in the Turkish league we destroy everything because of course we played against a team with superior level than us. The Premier League has more quality, more intensity and more everything.

“I think my boys did an amazing match. Probably in England people will speak of two or three players for Manchester United who did not play, you do not know how many of us didn’t play. At the start we had four players out of the list, and we had injuries. We had to do a crazy puzzle. Our performance was extraordinary. I could not ask any more from the players.

“Andre Onana made two fantastic saves. They scored in a situation we knew they could. We had a phenomenal performance.

“Come on, he saved the result. My goalkeeper didn’t make a save, he made two impossible saves in 10 seconds. He was the most decisive player in the result. Of course he didn’t make 20 saves but he made two that were incredible.”

“I know English media will say Manchester United didn’t play well but I think it would be fair to say we did an extraordinary match and we were better than them. A good result for Manchester United.”

Meanwhile, former Premier League midfielder Robbie Savage believes Man Utd deserved at least a point from their trip to Turkey.

“I think on the balance of play, in that first half, Fenerbahce were the better side, but Manchester United scored a great goal on the counter attack,” he said.

“Fenerbahce could have gone into half-time level. They’ve come out, scored a goal, but they’ve not created that much in the second half.

“Jose will be happy, I think, especially being 1-0 down.

“Ugarte’s clearance was fantastic but overall I think Manchester United deserve the point.”