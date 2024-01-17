Mourinho v Guardiola casts the wrong man as the devil; The Best could actually be the worst

As if Jose Mourinho wasn’t feeling glum enough about his Roma sacking, it can only have been compounded by his greatest career rival, Pep Guardiola, scooping up the FIFA Best Men’s Coach Award the night before.

While there are now so many awards that they have mostly lost meaning, it felt fitting – Guardiola has definitively ‘won’ the battle between the two. More interestingly, though, the perception of both men has greatly changed in the 14 years since they first clashed as managers, with the supposed hero becoming the true villain of the piece.

Of course, little of this could have been predicted when the two met in the mid-1990s at Barcelona, where Guardiola was captain and Mourinho was translator and then assistant coach to Bobby Robson and Louis van Gaal. Add in Luis Enrique and Xavi, and Johan Cruyff’s Catalonian coaching tree is blooming.

After a tumultuous start to management (a sign of things to come), Mourinho became a box-office attraction at Porto, breaking the hearts of Celtic and Manchester United on the way to UEFA Cup and Champions League glory in 2003 and 2004.

Brash, arrogant and a showman in every sense of the word, his run and slide down the Old Trafford touchline and in front of his idol Sir Alex Ferguson, signalled the arrival of the self-proclaimed ‘Special One’.

English football was not used to someone so self-confident in their own ability but Mourinho more than backed it up in his first stint at Chelsea, winning two league titles and multiple domestic trophies.

READ: Sacked Jose Mourinho above Jurgen Klopp in our top 10 Premier League managers list

In retrospect, Mourinho could be castigated for choosing to work for the now-disgraced Roman Abramovich, not once but twice. But then, couldn’t every other manager? Football was incredibly naive and/or ignorant to the geopolitics at play in the sport.

It was at Chelsea that the cult of personality that has been a centre-point of Mourinho’s management career truly began to take shape. He is still adored by Chelsea and Inter Milan fans, while he was arguably the most popular manager in Roma’s history, even as results lagged.

All of this is not to say Mourinho is an angel, far from it. Like most elite-level managers, he is multi-faceted, capable of playing both devil and angel.

Honeymoon Jose (is there anything better?) and Third Season Syndrome Jose sum up the duality of man in its most extreme form.

The kinship he shares with many of his former players is a testament to his good traits, with the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Samuel Eto’o, Didier Drogba and Marco Materazzi having an almost-Godlike loyalty to the man. The first two, in particular, have disparaged Guardiola when comparing the two great rivals.

His terrible treatment of Chelsea doctor Eva Carneiro in the opening game of the 2015/16 season was him at his absolute worst, and unsurprisingly came four months before his first ever sacking as a manager.

While mostly a pantomime villain – he allegedly hid in a laundry basket while serving a stadium ban! – that was perhaps his one unforgivable controversy.

He did poke Tito Vilanova in the eye during the Spanish Super Cup final in 2011 at the height of the El Clasico rivalry, but that was nothing compared to the alleged treatment of Guardiola towards his former assistant and supposed close friend.

The pair had known each other since their days together in La Masia in the 1980s, and Vilanova was the first person Guardiola approached after he was appointed Barcelona B coach in 2007. Fourteen trophies in four glorious seasons with the first team later, and all appeared rosy.

Until it wasn’t. Guardiola allegedly felt betrayed that his assistant took the top job when he went on a year-long sabbatical. Did he not want his loyal no.2 to have his own moment in the sun?

That was one thing, but when Vilanova was diagnosed with cancer and headed to New York for treatment in the 2012/13 season, Guardiola – who was residing in the Big Apple on his gap year – only visited him once.

“He visited me once in New York when I’d just arrived, but during my recovery from the operation I was there for two months and I didn’t see him. He’s my friend and I needed him, but he wasn’t there for me,” said Vilanova later.

When Vilanova died, Guardiola was told in no uncertain terms by his one-time friend’s wife not to attend the funeral.

Long-lasting reputational damage? Not quite. Nothing seemed to come to light, or was pushed back down, around Guardiola, with his image instead being seen as the ‘Tiki Taka creator’, the angel to Jose’s devil, the light to his darkness.

How this quite happened is bizarre given his failed drug tests as a player – twice in 2001 for nandrolone while playing in Serie A. He claimed contamination and then a medical condition, Gilbert syndrome, both of which were rejected.

In 2007, he was cleared on a technicality by the appeals court, a decision Italian anti-doping authorities strongly disagreed with. Make of that what you will.

Then there is the ongoing Negreira case in Spain, with Barcelona accused of alleged payments of more than £6m over 17 years to a firm owned by the vice-president of the football federation’s refereeing committee. Of course, all four of Guardiola’s seasons were in that spell.

Guardiola’s reputation is like Teflon, but it increasingly appears that the mask is slipping, particularly in light of his continued employment by Manchester City.

We’ll put aside the 115 charges that hang over everything the club has ‘achieved’ and look at the basic fact that this apparent Catalonian freedom fighter works for one of the most oppressive state regimes in the world: Abu Dhabi.

In 2019, as he collected his second league title with City and further empowered his UAE overlords, he criticised “Spain’s drift towards authoritarianism” after nine separatist leaders were jailed for an ‘illegal’ referendum two years earlier.

When questioned about his obvious double standards, Guardiola somehow argued that freedom is not for everyone saying: “Every country decides the way they want to live for themselves. If he decides to live in that country, it is what it is. I am [from] a country with democracy installed since years ago, and [I] try to protect that situation.”

An all-time great manager undoubtedly, and the best currently in the game, but almost all of his success comes with mysterious circumstances, numerous questions and controversy far greater than anything Mourinho ever prompted. He also is far less loved by former fans and players – you could forget he even managed Bayern Munich.

The one-time gladiator departing Rome may signal the end of one of the greatest careers at the top end of the club game, with clamour for a move into the international sphere set to only grow, but he leaves as the people’s champion over his greatest rival and his long-lost friend.

That is if he isn’t hired by Saudi Arabia for one of their state-owned clubs or Newcastle United, where he could engage Pep in a Premier League proxy battle. Don’t do it Jose. Stay special.

MAILBOX: Man Utd urged to appoint ‘serial winner’ Jose Mourinho while Newcastle should stay clear