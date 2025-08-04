Former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho reportedly ‘highly desires’ a Red Devils player, and Fenerbahce ‘will not step back’ from the transfer.

United have already let go of Marcus Rashford, who’s gone to Barcelona on loan with an option to buy clause. They have a few other members of their so-called bomb squad still to get rid of.

Each of Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia wants to leave.

The former is said to desire a move to Chelsea, though former United boss Mourinho is now eager on signing him. Garnacho is said to be ‘on the agenda’ at Fenerbahce and Mourinho ‘highly desires’ him, per Milliyet.

There is an obstacle in Garnacho’s price tag, believed to be around £45million now, though Fenerbahce president Ali Koc ‘will not step back’ from the transfer, according to the report.

Fenerbahce have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Marco Asensio, though they are ‘putting the brakes’ on his high cost, presumably meaning his salary demands, so Garnacho is viewed as an alternative.

The prospective signing of Brahim Diaz has been reported to be an ‘impossible transfer’, so if Fener feel Garnacho is more attainable, that might well be the route they go down.

But it will seemingly be a struggle to convince him to move, as it’s well known that he’d prefer to stay in the Premier League if he were to move on from United.

Chelsea are the frontrunners for his signature, despite having already signed forwards Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, Jamie Gittens and Estevao Willian this summer.

It was reported of late that the Blues were expected to make an offer for Garnacho before the transfer window shuts.

It has subsequently been suggested that Chelsea are ready to offer up players who are surplus to requirements: Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku.

United have been linked with both men this summer, so they might well be willing to accept their arrivals in exchange for Garnacho’s exit.

United boss Ruben Amorim seems happy to let the winger go onto pastures new, recently stating: “You can understand and you can see he’s a really talented boy and sometimes things don’t work out. You cannot explain specifically what it is.

“But I have the feeling, I think it’s clear that Garnacho wants a different thing with a different leadership and I can understand that. So I think it’s not a problem.

“Sometimes you adapt to one guy, you have the connection. Other times, you want a new challenge so we try to make everything okay to all the parts. To the club, to the coach and to the players. It’s a natural thing in football.”

