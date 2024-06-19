Mourinho looking to reunite with Chelsea outcast as Blues look to boost funds

Jose Mourinho is keen to work with Romelu Lukaku for a fourth time as he is seeking to bring the Chelsea striker to Fenerbahce this summer.

Mourinho, who was sacked by Roma last season, has taken over at the Istanbul club and is aiming to wrestle the Turkish Super Lig title back from their Istanbul rivals Galatasaray.

Lukaku to join Mourinho at Fenerbahce?

If the former Chelsea and Inter boss achieves that, he will win a league title in a fifth European country, having done so in Portugal, England, Italy and Spain before.

Attention is now turning to who Mourinho will look to sign this summer, and reports in Italy suggest Lukaku could be on his list. The pair have previously worked together at Chelsea, Manchester United and Roma.

However, upon his arrival at Fenerbahce earlier this month, Mourinho denied he wanted to sign any player he has worked with at Roma, including Lukaku, whom he named specifically.

“I didn’t talk to anyone about transfers. I wanted to see the project and the stability. We didn’t talk about the names of the players, but about the profiles. To be more precise, I’m not interested in any player from the clubs I worked in before, so I’m not interested either one Roma player.

“I heard rumours that I would like Lukaku and Dybala, but that’s not the case, I don’t want these players. What we need to do now is to go about our business,” said Mourinho.

Lukaku, 31, is currently at Euro 2024 with Belgium but faces an uncertain future. He is unwanted at Stamford Bridge after his second spell at the club failed to live up to expectations following a mammoth £97.5m move from Inter in 2021.

He spent last season in Rome scoring 13 goals in 32 Serie A games, but failed to help them reach the Champions League despite an upturn in form once Daniele De Rossi replaced Mourinho in January. He has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, but the report says Chelsea was 42m euros to sell him this summer. The five-year deal he signed at Chelsea still has two years to run.

The Blues are looking to bolster their transfer funds for the first transfer window since Enzo Maresca arrived at the club to replace Mauricio Pochettino as coach. They have been linked with a new striker to add competition to Nicolas Jackson, with Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Jhon Duran of Aston Villa consistently linked with a move over recent weeks.

