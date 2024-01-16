Mourinho to Newcastle? PIF ‘stance’ on sacking Howe revealed amid ‘viable alternative’ claim

Jose Mourinho is reportedly unlikely to be Newcastle United’s next manager as their ‘stance’ on replacing Eddie Howe has been revealed.

Howe worked wonders at St James’ Park before this season as he helped them secure their Premier League status and then qualify for the Champions League at the end of his first full campaign in charge.

But the former AFC Bournemouth manager is under increasing pressure amid Newcastle’s poor form and he is among the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

Newcastle United‘s 3-0 win over rivals Sunderland in the FA Cup was a boost for Howe but their 3-2 loss to Manchester City over the weekend was their fourth consecutive defeat in the Premier League.

Having been dumped out of the Champions League and Carabao Cup prematurely, the Magpies are tenth in the Premier League and their season is at risk of slumping into mediocrity.

Newcastle’s Saudi-funded owners will not accept this level of performance for too long and drastic improvements are needed if Howe is going to remain in charge beyond the end of this season.

In terms of potential replacements for Howe, former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur manager Mourinho has been heavily linked with Newcastle and he was sacked by AS Roma on Tuesday morning.

Earlier this month, it was claimed that Newcastle have ‘concrete’ interest in Mourinho after he was linked with PIF-owned clubs in the Saudi Pro League during last summer’s transfer window.

But a report from The Northern Echo claims Newcastle’s ‘stance’ on Mourinho is that they have ‘no interest’ in appointing him. Regarding their thoughts on Howe, the report adds.

‘There is no intention to remove from Howe from his current position as Newcastle head coach, and even if there was, it is extremely unlikely that Mourinho would be considered as a viable alternative. ‘For all that Newcastle have struggled in the last couple of months, crashing out of the Champions League and Carabao Cup and tumbling to tenth place in the Premier League, the club’s ownership group fully appreciate the extenuating circumstances that have led to the tough spell.’

Newcastle have been seriously impacted by injuries this season and they could now be without Joelinton for the rest of his campaign if he undergoes groin surgery.

Fabrizio Romano tweeted: “Newcastle expected to confirm their decision on Joelinton’s groin injury soon. Surgery could mean season over for the Brazilian — #NUFC staff doesn’t want to take any risk.”

