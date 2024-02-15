Former Manchester United and Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has commented on reports linking him with a return to the Premier League.

Mourinho has been out of work since leaving Serie A side AS Roma at the start of this year. He helped them win the Europa Conference League and they reached last season’s Europa League final but he was sacked after they slumped to ninth in Serie A.

The 61-year-old has previously had spells in the Premier League with Chelsea, Man Utd and Tottenham Hotspur.

The serial winner was heavily linked with Newcastle earlier this season but it has since been suggested that he is eyeing a return to Man Utd as he reportedly feels that he has ‘unfinished business’ at Old Trafford.

Mourinho has appeared on Rio Ferdinand’s Vibe with Five YouTube channel to discuss his future. When asked about reports suggesting he’s desperate for a return to Man Utd, Mourinho responded: “No, not true. No, no, no.”

Reflecting on his previous spell at Man Utd, he added: “I loved it, I loved my time there. I was so proud of going there.

“I was even prouder when a couple of years later I went back as a Sky commentator with Roy Keane and felt the reaction of the crowd. I was like ‘wow’.

“I always felt like we were together in the time I was there, but to have that reaction touched me. I loved my time there.

“The club, the history, everything, to be a coach in the same club as Sir Alex, you have to feel it, you have to feel the pride and responsibility and I felt it.”

Mourinho has also consistently been linked with the England manager’s job and during the interview, he recalled that he had the chance to replace Steve McClaren in 2007 before the FA went for Fabio Capello.

“I could have been the coach of their national team. I had it there on the table,” Mourinho said via the Vibe with Five podcast. “Because I always had national team jobs as something I wouldn’t enjoy. It was in 2007-08 and Mr (Fabio) Capello got the job.”

Speaking on England’s Euro 2024 chances, Mourinho added: “It is a very good generation (of England players). They got to the Euro (2020) final, they can do it (win Euro 2024).

“The mentality of the guys who have gone abroad, (Jude) Bellingham for example, I believe there is something that separates him from the boys that were born in England, developed in England, and are playing in England. He can add something different, he is a kid of the world. He has a big, big personality.

“Southgate with Steve Holland, he was my assistant at Chelsea and what a person, they’ve done a beautiful job there, but it’s just missing that little bit. I cannot say I wish they do it (win the Euros) because I think Portugal can do it and I wish Portugal do it.”