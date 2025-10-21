Speaking ahead of Benfica’s Champions League trip to Newcastle United, Jose Mourinho has revealed whether the Magpies ever contacted him to take over as manager and delivered his take on the Alexander Isak saga.

Mourinho was dismissed by former side Fenerbahce in September in what was deemed a “painful” exit. But in mid-September, he took over at Benfica, who have won three out of six games since he took charge.

At times in the past, such as prior to Eddie Howe being hired and even during his tenure at Newcastle, there has been speculation on Mourinho taking over at St James’ Park.

While the Benfica boss has given a clear indication of his admiration for the Magpies, he has revealed that there have never been steps taken for him to move there.

“I don’t regret it. I never turned down Newcastle. I’ve turned down a few clubs, respectfully, but Newcastle never contacted me. To be honest, they don’t need a manager,” he said.

“That means everything is fine for the club and for Eddie, and that’s what I wish for them.

“Right now, there wouldn’t be another club that motivates me and makes me happier than Benfica. I wouldn’t trade Benfica for any other club in the world right now.”

Mourinho also spoke on the situation which saw former star striker Isak sold to Liverpool for a British record £130million fee over the summer.

“What happened with Isak in the summer is very difficult for a club and very difficult for a coach, and very difficult for the fellow players,” he said.

“I think in the end everybody knows he is going to leave to Liverpool.

“But one thing is everybody knows he is going to leave, and another is it is done.

“When it is done you can move on, when it is done you can have a new player and when you have a new player you can start to train and adapt to play with the new player because of course Isak and Nick Woltemade are different players.”

Indeed, Woltemade has hit the ground running while Isak is yet to make his mark at Liverpool.

Newcastle’s German striker has five goals to his name – four in the league and one in the Champions League – while Isak’s first seven games as a Liverpool player have seen him score just once and assist once.

Currently, the Magpies are thriving with their new man up top, and will hope he has an impact against Mourinho’s Benfica.

