Newcastle next? Mourinho sacked by Roma after Milan loss amid PL return rumours

Former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has been sacked by Roma following their 3-1 defeat to AC Milan in Serie A over the weekend.

The Italians announced on Tuesday morning that the ex-Inter Milan and Porto manager – who led them to the Europa League final last season – will leave the club “with immediate effect”.

A statement on the club’s website read: “AS Roma can confirm that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff will leave the club with immediate effect.”

And Roma owners Dan and Ryan Friedkin added: “We would like to thank José on behalf of all of us at AS Roma for his passion and efforts since his arrival at the club.

“We will always have great memories of his tenure at Roma, but we believe that an immediate change is in the best interests of the club.

“We wish Jose and his assistants all the best in their future endeavours.”

READ MORE: Haaland for £172m, Guimaraes and Olise both £60m – 2024’s tempting transfer release clauses

The defeat to AC Milan on Sunday saw Mourinho’s side slip to ninth in Serie A with Roma only winning one of their last five league matches.

With Eddie Howe under a little bit of pressure over results at Newcastle, there have been reports that the Magpies have ‘concrete’ interest in bringing Mourinho to St James’ Park.

A report in Football Insider claimed earlier this month that Mourinho is understood to be ‘very keen on the job’ as Newcastle look to follow in Man City’s footsteps and achieve ‘world domination’.

Amid interest from Newcastle, Mourinho recently revealed that he received offers to leave Roma after winning the Europa Conference League.

“Somebody had doubts about my position, but I said my stance clearly, and my target is not to leave doubts about it,” Mourinho told reporters.

“So there isn’t even a reason to talk about it. It’s all clear and objective. To me, this is the situation. I’ve always been direct and clear since the beginning.

“One week after signing for Roma, I received a fantastic offer. I took the information honestly but didn’t accept it because I had an agreement with Roma.

“After winning the Conference in December, there was Portugal and you know about it. I could work with the best players in the world and have a chance to win the Euros and the World Cup.

“I spoke to the club, but it was important to stay for them, so I stayed. After the Budapest Final, I informed the owners about the situation in Arabia, but I decided against it. Now, my honesty ends here. What else to say? I’d like to stay and fight with all the difficulties, with all the conditions, with all the positive things, but this is my stance, and there are no doubts. I no longer want to talk about this situation anymore.”