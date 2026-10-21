Jose Mourinho has insisted that none of his Real Madrid players are bigger than the club after Vinicius Jnr’s representatives revealed how close the Brazilian was to a Premier League move.

Speaking to the media ahead of Real’s Champions League clash with RB Leipzig on Wednesday night, Mourinho touched on where the team currently is, how his first few months as manager have been, and how important the upcoming game is in their hunt for European glory.

He was also asked specifically about Vinicius Jnr, who has struggled for form at the start of this season, picking up just one goal across 10 league and European games.

With the winger now competing for a spot against new signing Yan Diomande, tension is again evident in the Madrid camp, as Vinicius may feel as though he missed out on a summer move to the current Premier League title holders.

But Real Madrid boss Mourinho, in his typical style, has insisted that the club takes precedence over any player, regardless of what they have done in the past or their ‘status’ in football. As reported on the official Real Madrid website, when asked if Vinicius is ‘untouchable’, Mourinho said: “The badge is untouchable.

“What makes players untouchable isn’t their status, the captain’s armband, or the years they’ve spent at the club. Nor is it about how much was paid for them.

“What makes a player untouchable is their performance on the pitch.”

So, whilst Mourinho is adamant that Vinicius holds no more power than any other Real player, he has admitted that the Brazilian will start on Wednesday night. He continued: “What I can tell you is that Vinicius will play tomorrow. Diomande doesn’t know if he’ll play tomorrow or not.”

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Arsenal ‘very aggressive’ in Vinicius chase

Vinicius may now be regretting his decision to stay in the Spanish capital for another season, particularly with the increase in competition and managerial standards since the arrival of Mourinho and Diomande.

The Brazilian had serious interest from Arsenal in the summer, but the Gunners never came in with their rumoured record-breaking offer, giving Vinicius no choice but to stick it out with Los Blancos.

Representatives from Vinicius’ party have recently come out and discussed the wingers decision to stay in white for another season, covering both Arsenal’s non-stop interest and Vinicius’ eventual decision to extend his contract until 2032.

In an interview with SportsBoom, executives from Roc Nations Sports International, who represent Vinicius, said: “With Vini, he went to Madrid at a very young age, and I think there’s an element of comfort, wanting to be there and wanting to build something at Real Madrid.

“He has competition for places, but it is the pinnacle club. I tell all my clients, you’ve only made it once you’ve played in a Champions League final for Real Madrid.

Despite his comfort at the club, Vinicius did consider the opportunities that arose over the summer, particularly the chance to sign for Arsenal. Michael Yormack, president at Roc Nations Sports International, continued: “You saw the news; Arsenal was very involved. They were very aggressive.

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“Did he ever seriously consider Arsenal? I mean of course. When a team like Arsenal rolls out the red carpet for you and makes you feel really wanted, then obviously you have to listen.

“But he’s where he wants to be, and we’re happy he’s there. It’s not often that an athlete gets to start their professional journey at one team and end it there as well.

“He started his journey at 18; he’s 26 now. He’s already won so many trophies. To be at one club, the best club in the world, for your entire career, that would be very special.”

Vinicius’ new deal will take him up to the age of 31, meaning he will have been at Madrid for 13 years come the end of his contract.

Despite his difficult start to the season and the seemingly growing tension between himself and Mourinho, Vinicius looks to be staying in Spain, at least for the foreseeable.

Whilst Vinicius struggles for form, his Real Madrid teammate Jude Bellingham is experiencing quite the opposite, with the Brummie lad being nurtured as England’s next front man once Harry Kane retires.