According to reports, Jose Mourinho ‘wants to manage Manchester United for a second time’ and he is a ‘friend’ of co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Mourinho has been linked with several clubs around Europe and the Saudi Pro League after leaving Serie A giants AS Roma at the start of this year.

The veteran manager has already managed three Premier League clubs as he’s had spells at Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

During his time at Man Utd, Mourinho helped the Premier League giants win the Europa League and EFL Cup but he was sacked in December 2018 after just under 150 games in charge across all competitions.

Mourinho is eyeing a return to management ahead of next season and a report from Manchester Evening News claims he ‘wants’ to manage United again with ‘Ten Hag’s position insecure’.

‘Jose Mourinho would love to manage Manchester United again but the club does not want to reappoint the Portuguese. ‘Mourinho has told confidants he would “walk” to Manchester to manage United for a second time, having been sacked by the club in December 2018. ‘The two-time Champions League winner is a friend of United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe but Mourinho is not expecting an approach from his former club.’

In recent days, it has been claimed that Ten Hag and Thomas Tuchel could swap clubs in the summer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed Ten Hag has “always been appreciated by bosses at Bayern Munich”.

“Erik ten Hag has always been appreciated by bosses at Bayern Munich, but for now his full focus is on Manchester United. Nothing is being decided now as his full focus is on United and the upcoming FA Cup final against Manchester City,” Romano said via his Daily Briefing column.

“Let’s see if Bayern will advance on this one, I will let you know as soon as I know anything, but at the moment we have to be patient on Ten Hag’s future.

“Obviously it’s been a difficult time for Bayern as they’ve missed out on a number of different manager targets now, and I’ve had some fans asking me why they seem to be struggling so much to get someone to replace Thomas Tuchel.

“There’s not one simple answer to this – it’s different reasons, it’s not all the same. Xabi Alonso wanted to stay at Bayer Leverkusen, Julian Nagelsmann decided to extend his project with German federation until the World Cup, and Ralf Rangnick wanted big influence on players and market but also he decided to keep going with Austria.

“It’s not free managers rejecting, it’s all managers who already have a job so that’s why it was quite difficult for Bayern.”

