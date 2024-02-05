Mourinho to Liverpool? Ex-Chelsea defender reveals ‘only English job’ Blues legend ‘might take’

Former Chelsea defender Mario Melchiot does not think Jose Mourinho will return to the Premier League as he has nothing left to prove in England.

Mourinho is out of work after being sacked by AS Roma last month.

It was another case of third-season syndrome for The Special One, who is being linked with a sensational return to Chelsea and is currently the second-favourite to replace Mauricio Pochettino in the Stamford Bridge dugout.

There has also been some talk that Mourinho could join Liverpool at the end of the season, although any speculation should be taken with a pinch of salt.

A move to Anfield feels more unlikely than a Premier League goal from Antony, but ex-Chelsea star Melchiot raised the possibility when asked what could be next for Mourinho.

Speaking to Ladbrokes Fanzone, Melchiot said the only job in England he can see the Portuguese manager taking on is with the national team.

He said: “Do I see him coming back to England? I’m not sure. Why would he?

“He has done so many great things in this country. He had two spells in charge of Chelsea and was successful in both, he’s also managed Manchester United and Tottenham before going out to Italy.

“I just don’t know what else he’d need to prove in England. What is he going to do next? Go to Liverpool? Probably not. I suppose the only job he might take in England, now, is the national job.

“It’s something that has been spoken about in the past and, personally, I think that would just come down to what the FA want from their next manager. Then you’ve got to ask whether or not Jose wants to slow down…

“Taking a national job is a sign of a manager slowing down because the demands of that kind of role are completely different to those within club football management. Everyone knows how he likes to play, so you’ve got to look at that, too.

“His style of play… does that suit England right now, and where they want to be? If England want him, then he’s a great name to bring in when Gareth Southgate moves on, for sure.”

