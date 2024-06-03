It’s been claimed that Jose Mourinho has picked out a Chelsea star he wants at Fenerbahce after being announced as their new manager.

Mourinho has secured himself a return to management as he has been appointed by Turkish giants Fenerbahce. The former Chelsea, Man Utd and Tottenham boss had been without a club since departing AS Roma at the start of this year.

The 61-year-old was unveiled to supporters and was given a passionate welcome. He has insisted to supporters that the Fenerbahce shirt is not “his skin”.

“I want to thank you for your love. Normally a coach is loved after victories. In this case I feel that I am loved before the victories. That for me is a big responsibility that I feel,” Mourinho said.

“I promise you from this moment, I belong to your family. This shirt is my skin. Football is passion and there is no better place to feel that passion.

“Since the moment I met the president, I wanted to play for you because you are the soul of the football club. I want to be the coach of all of you.

“I want to work in Turkish football. I want to help the Turkish league. But the most important thing for me is Fenerbahce.

“From the moment I sign my contract, your dreams are now my dreams.”

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd ‘return’ for Ten Hag’s ‘old wish’ with Chelsea tipped to sanction ‘most anticipated departure’

👉 Arsenal blow as Chelsea look to hijack £45m star who’s ‘said yes’ in Mudryk take two

👉 Chelsea hijack Newcastle move for Man Utd target as Romano claims Maresca’s first signing is close

Mourinho’s focus will now turn to transfers after Fenerbahce narrowly missed out on the Super Lig title, finishing just three points adrift of champions Galatasaray.

According to Fenerbahce presidential candidate Aziz Yildirim, Mourinho has his eye on Chelsea outcast Romelu Lukaku.

Chelsea paid £97.5m to re-sign the Belgium international in 2021 but this transfer has not paid off and he’s spent the last two seasons on loan in Serie A with Inter Milan and AS Roma.

For Mourinho’s former club Roma, Lukaku scored 21 goals across all competitions during the 2023/24 campaign and he’s reportedly been made available for transfer by Chelsea.

Yildirim claims he and Mourinho also have their eye on Al Nassr forward Anderson Talisca and Roma attacker Paolo Dybala, who – according to reports in Spain – is ‘in the sights’ of Man Utd, Chelsea and Arsenal as there is a 12 million euro release clause in his contract.

Regarding potential transfer targets, Yildirim said: “If I had not said Jose Mourinho, would they have gone and agreed? Would they go? They do what I say.

“I also mentioned the players. We said Lukaku. We said Dybala. We said Talisca. We keep the rest to ourselves. Let’s be elected. I’ll tell you all the next day.”

READ NEXT: Leeds United stars reassigned before £150m fire sale as Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea land signings

