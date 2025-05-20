Manchester United have once again been handed a two-star food hygiene rating after mouse droppings were found in several hospitality areas at Old Trafford, despite months of efforts to clean up the stadium’s catering operations.

The latest inspection, carried out by environmental health officers in mid-April, revealed evidence of mice in ‘seven areas across the stadium’, including high-end suites such as the Ambassador Lounge, the Manchester Suite, and the Number 7 Suite, as per the Daily Mail, who ‘has seen the inspection report from environmental health experts’.

In some instances, droppings were discovered ‘under the buffet bar’, raising serious concerns about hygiene in spaces that serve food to thousands of supporters.

The Number 7 Suite, described by the club as ‘one of the most stylish spaces’ in the Sir Bobby Charlton Stand, starts at £550 per person. The Manchester Suite, where a ‘large number of droppings’ were reportedly found, typically costs around £600 per head.

This marks the continuation of a worrying trend, after United’s rating dropped from four to two stars back in November, prompting a series of internal measures to improve cleanliness and pest control.

In response to the latest findings, a Manchester United spokesperson said the club ‘implements a robust pest-control system’ and carries out ‘multiple weekly checks’ across all catering zones.

They added: ‘Stringent measures are taken to ensure levels of hygiene and cleanliness are high wherever food is stored, prepared and served,’ and that ‘immediate and appropriate action’ is taken if any incidents occur.

Old Trafford’s ageing infrastructure and high footfall – with more than 250,000 people dining at the stadium each season – have contributed to what inspectors labelled a significant challenge.

The stadium houses 29 kitchens and catering facilities, meaning problems in any area can affect the overall rating.

Inspectors also highlighted other hygiene concerns, including ‘dirty’ areas and improper food labelling.

One cited case involved a container of pesto labelled for use over a month, despite the manufacturer stating it should be consumed within eight days. These issues are reportedly being ‘addressed immediately’.

Despite the renewed two-star rating, the inspection report acknowledged that ‘significant work has taken place to control the mice activity’, but urged United to ‘persevere with the measures being implemented to eradicate activity within food areas.’

A Manchester United spokesperson said: ‘Manchester United implements a robust pest-control system throughout Old Trafford.

‘Multiple weekly checks are made in all catering areas and stringent measures are taken to ensure levels of hygiene and cleanliness are high wherever food is stored, prepared and served.

‘If incidences of this nature do occur at the stadium, immediate and appropriate action is taken.’

This club really is the gift that keeps on giving. Another job well done, Sir Jim.