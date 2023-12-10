Move over Jake Humphrey, Michael Owen has just redefined ‘High Performance’

The ubiquitousness of Jake Humphrey and the ‘High Performance’ mentality which he espouses with the zeal of a religious convert is a scourge on modern society.

Life for most Britons in 2023 is hard. Living standards are falling, wages are decreasing and nothing seems to work as it should. It feels like the deep, embedded flaws in the Thatcherite revolution of the 1980s have reached their natural conclusion.

In the face of this, Humphrey’s mantra of combatting modern life by getting up at 5am, implementing world-class basics and inane positivity is dangerous.

