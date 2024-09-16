Move over Woodgate – Chris Smalling has made the worst debut in football history

As creatures conditioned to be social for the benefit of our survival, at least in theory, most human beings want to make a good impression on their first day in a new job.

Everybody tends to put their best foot forward, making an effort with the clothes they wear and going out of their way to make eye contact and smile against every fibre of their normal selves.

But there is one overriding thought for most people on their first day – don’t f*ck up. Unfortunately, Chris Smalling never got that memo.

For the full article, please click here.