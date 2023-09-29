Moyes claims West Ham must be ‘at their best’ to beat Sheff Utd after ‘one-off’ against Newcastle

Head coach David Moyes expects a backlash from Premier League strugglers Sheffield United when West Ham host the Blades on Saturday.

Paul Heckingbottom’s team were thrashed 8-0 at home against Newcastle United last weekend and have already been written off by many as certainties for relegation.

But Hammers boss Moyes told reporters: “I wouldn’t say they were vulnerable.

“They had a poor result last week but they are a side who did really well to be promoted from the Championship. The manager did a brilliant job getting them to the Premier League.

“I see it as a really tough game. Last week might have been a one-off, it might not have been. But we’re the next game and it’s going to be tough.

“We’ll have to be at our best and play well play well, show good qualities defensively, good quality on the ball and if we are going to win the game we are going have to show that we can finish well as well.”

West Ham have had 35.37 per cent possession from their six Premier League matches so far.

Only another newly-promoted side, Luton, have had less of the ball this season.

But with his side lying seventh after a solid start to the season, Moyes does not care about the stats.

“You’ve just shouted out a number that doesn’t mean anything to me,” he added.

“The biggest number I look for is how many wins we’ve got and how many goals we’re scoring.”

The Hammers are without Aaron Cresswell, who has a hamstring injury, but otherwise have a fully-fit squad.

