Moyes claims West Ham’s Zouma is now a ‘better human being’; Emery reveals Aston Villa ‘objective’

Manager David Moyes believes centre-back Kurt Zouma is “thriving” after being named West Ham United’s permanent captain.

Moyes handed the French defender the armband following Declan Rice’s £100m move to Premier League rivals Arsenal in the summer.

It was a controversial choice as Zouma was slammed after he was filmed kicking and slapping his pet cat last year.

But the former Chelsea centre-back has put that unsavoury incident firmly behind him and is relishing his new role.

“Kurt has started the season really well,” said West Ham boss Moyes.

“I think he’s thriving as captain and he’s learned a lot from mistakes in football – and life as well – and I think he’s a better human being for it.

“He’s doing a great job for us so far this season.”

Zouma is coming into the last 18 months of his contract but West Ham are expected to tie him down soon, having just handed winger Jarrod Bowen a bumper new seven-year deal.

“There’s lots of players whose contracts are coming up so it would be wrong to single out an individual,” added Moyes.

“It’s great that we’ve got Jarrod signed up. He’s a hugely important player for us, he’s had a big impact over the last couple of seasons at the club.

“I’m really pleased. In football you have to earn it and he’s earned it. He started in the lower leagues and at every level he’s had to show he is capable of competing, and he’s done that.”

The Hammers travel to Aston Villa on Sunday and are set to be unchanged from the 2-2 draw with Newcastle before the international break.

Regarding Nicolo Zaniolo, Villa boss Unai Emery said: “We must always be demanding to improve. There are seven teams clearly contending to be in the top seven, and we are a team, like Brighton and West Ham, trying to get a European position.

“The players and I are being very demanding and trying to push the club to increase our level, trying to be a contender more and more. That is my ambition and my objective here.

“We are focused and thinking about what we can do, how we can improve and how we are going to face the next match.

“We are feeling comfortable with our supporters. Villa Park is special. It was special when we were not winning and it’s special now that we are being comfortable there.

“Each match is a big challenge to keep the same level we are taking there.”