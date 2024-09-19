Sean Dyche’s days are numbered at Everton and David Moyes has been linked with a ‘sensational return’, but is this a good/bad idea? Here are eight reasons for and against this re-appointment…

Reason for: Nostalgia run could save Goodison Park farewell season

If you can take anything from next year’s Oasis reunion, it’s that nostalgia sells.

The been-and-gone Barclaysmen trend proved we’re all yearning for the joys of yesteryear and Everton supporters had way more fun during Moyes’ first spell in charge than during the God-awful Farhad Moshiri era.

Moyes did not burn bridges when he left Everton for Manchester United and his return could see starved supporters brush the dust off their Tim Cahill, Steven Pienaar or Leon Osman jerseys as they embrace their few remaining fixtures at Goodison Park with a spring in their step. Otherwise, their final year at their beloved stadium looks set to be very, very miserable.

Reason for: Dyche sack and Moyes return boosts Everton’s survival chances

A boost in positivity in the stands could also have a knock-on effect on the pitch and strengthen Everton‘s chances of avoiding relegation from the Premier League once again.

If Goodison Park was ever to become a fortress again it should be this season, but the overwhelming groundswell of negativity around Everton has ensured this has not been possible.

The new manager bounce provided by Moyes’ return could potentially create a buzz around Everton that’s long been missing and as he proved twice at West Ham, the Scotsman is capable of getting a club in need out of the mire.

Reason for: Lack of viable alternatives

Also, realistically, who else could Everton get? Apart from Sam Allardyce, of course.

If the board decided to push the Dyche sack button, Moyes would inevitably prop up the next Everton manager betting as he stands out as the most obvious candidate.

Graham Potter would also presumably be among the favourites but won’t give up the cushty pay-off gifted to him by Todd Boehly and Chelsea to deal with Everton’s misery. And standouts in the Championship (Carlos Corberan, Danny Rohl and Marti Cifuentes) should think better of having their crack at Premier League management with the relegation strugglers.

Alternatively, there is reportedly the prospect of appointing Abel Ferreira, with potential new Everton owner John Textor an admirer of the Palmeiras boss.

I’d be lying if I said I knew much about the 45-year-old, but while his arrival would mark a welcome switch in approach and roll of the dice, the timing is probably not right and Moyes would be a much safer pair of hands.

Reason for: Moysey “knows the club”

The final reason for bringing back Moyes is the most important… He “knows the club”.

Manchester United and Chelsea relied upon this concept when appointing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Frank Lampard. That worked out fantastically, so who could blame Everton for following the same tried-and-tested formula when reuniting with Moyes?

Reason against: Never go back

No, but seriously, there are also a few reasons why Everton should quickly put the phone down on Moyes.

Firstly, there is always a temptation to return to a former club for a second spell after loving it the first time, but how often does this work out as a positive?

Moyes is actually one manager who has bucked this trend by enjoying success over two spells at West Ham, but this is a rarity as it’s more often the case that the second tenure falls flat.

Given the stark difference in Everton compared to when Moyes was last in the dug-out, the ‘never go back’ argument could ring true for the 61-year-old were his second stint in charge to end with regrets.

Reason against: Similarly uninspiring philosophy to Dyche

When Everton decided to appoint Dyche, the club knew their style of football under the unfashionable ex-Burnley boss would not be the easiest on the eye, but he would maximise player effort and make them difficult to beat.

This has largely worked out as Everton survived last season, but if their poor results tempt them to sack Dyche and appoint Moyes, the decision-makers in the posh seats should not be expecting a huge upturn in excitement forged from an entirely different coaching philosophy.

Moyes’ recent managerial stints suggest he’d be a pretty like-for-like replacement for Dyche and his return could quickly turn sour if Everton’s supporters and/or board push for an overhaul in playing style heading into life in a new stadium.

Reason against: Survival still likely with Dyche

There is an argument to suggest Everton would be more likely to stay up with Moyes as his return would give the club a much-needed lift. But in reality, the potential gain from Moyes’ return would be minimal and there’s only so much he could achieve with Everton’s poor crop of players and broken structure behind the scenes.

Everton’s points deduction made last season more nervy than necessary, but Dyche still overachieved as he comfortably saved them from relegation.

Yes, losing twice after being 2-0 up this season is unacceptable. But Dyche’s experience of dealing with clubs in Everton’s position is enough for me as a neutral to trust that he’d save his side from relegation this season.

The bottom half of the Premier League is hardly littered with quality and there are five other teams without a win this season, so Everton’s situation is not as bad as it may seem on the surface and survival would still be likely if they stuck to their guns and stood by Dyche until the summer at least.

Reason against: Guardiola ‘protege’ > Moyes

Who in their right mind would appoint a dinosaur such as Moyes when you could go for an unknown head coach with no experience, but, vitally, has been within 1000 feet of Pep Guardiola on Man City’s training ground?

So, City assistant Carlos Vicens to Everton? Here we go…