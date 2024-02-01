Moyes confirms ‘last-minute’ deals at West Ham as Phillips costs Hammers on debut

West Ham manager David Moyes has confirmed that Said Benrahma has been in France to complete a move to Lyon on deadline day.

Benrahma and Pablo Fornals are expected to depart the Hammers on deadline day.

It was confirmed that Fornals would complete his medical in London ahead of a £6.8million move to Real Betis, with his presence at the London Stadium for West Ham’s draw against Bournemouth confusing many.

A move that is much more likely to be completed is Benrahma’s to Lyon and Moyes has confirmed that the Algerian winger is in France.

“I’m only just off the pitch, I’m not quite sure what’s been done,” Moyes said. “We know the talk from Betis [around Fornals] and I think Said Benrahma is in France doing a medical. I couldn’t tell you if that has been done tonight.

“I think a few things have been quite last-minute. It’s a pretty awkward day to have to answer questions on the transfer deadline.

“We’re a country who like to do things late and there’s a lot of late deals that look like they’re happening today.”

READ MORE: January transfer window winners and losers: Levy and Man City praised as Forest, West Ham struggle

January signing Kalvin Phillips made his debut against Bournemouth on deadline day, starting the match.

He was clearly not up to speed having barely played for Manchester City over the last 18 months and his error put the Cherries 1-0 up after a few minutes.

The England midfielder, whose loan move was arguably the most high-profile deal in this transfer window, inadvertently set up Dominic Solanke to score with less than three minutes gone.

Fortunately for West Ham, a James Ward-Prowse penalty in the second half was enough to secure a 1-1 draw.

“It’s not a goal we concede too often and it gave them a leg up,” said Moyes.

“Then we had to perform and we weren’t at a level to do that. It wasn’t as good as it should have been.

“Kalvin’s fine, he got best part of 70 minutes in. I said before we might have to go a bit gently with him.

“I thought as the game went on he was starting to get better, but he was a bit slow at the start and in getting into the way we play.

“I’m happy with a point but not happy with the performance. We got back in the game and I didn’t think we performed well after that either.

“It looked as if we had had 10 days off tonight, like we’d had a holiday, the players looked leggy.”

READ NEXT: Rashford learns from Sancho saga as Man Utd repeat trick to keep ‘interim’ manager Ten Hag in a job