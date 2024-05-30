Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has lifted the lid on his relationship with David Moyes after the ex-West Ham United boss “sued” him.

Moyes was Rooney‘s first manager as the veteran boss was in charge of Everton when the former England international progressed through the ranks at Goodison Park.

“He sued me after I left the club…”

Moyes boosted the 38-year-old’s development at Everton as he broke onto the scene in the Premier League before joining Man Utd in 2004 for a fee of around £27m.

Rooney progressed to become one of the best strikers in the Premier League and was England’s leading scorer before he was overtaken by Bayern Munich star Harry Kane.

The Man Utd icon has not fared as well in management, but he has secured a return to the dugout ahead of next season as Championship outfit Plymouth Argyle have appointed him.

Reflecting on his playing career, Rooney discussed being “sued” by Moyes after butting heads with the manager over his ugly exit from Everton.

“David Moyes was good for me at Everton. He sued me after I left the club as I hammered him when I left because of how I felt at the time,” Rooney said.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd coach sheds light on real reason ‘scapegoat’ Sancho refused to apologise to Ten Hag

👉 Ratcliffe implements huge change to Man Utd transfer policy with manager ‘super keen’ to replace Ten Hag

👉 Rasmus Hojlund responds to ‘nonsense’ claim about ‘reluctant’ Man Utd teammates

“I spoke to him a few years after I left, I called him up and apologised because the older you get, you realise why he was doing things.”

He added: “At the time, I felt like he was singling me out whilst I was at the club and treating me differently to the other players. One of them was that he had me running around the local park by myself with the physio.”

Rooney has also recognised that Moyes ensured he did not become overconfident as he progressed through the ranks at Everton.

“It was new to him, to have a player getting all those headlines, for him to figure out he was a young manager at the time, it was new to him,” Rooney continued.

“When I look back, he was good for me, he was constantly on me. He was trying to not let me think that I was better than I was.

“I was a handful in my youth. In the indoor gym, I was launching rockets from one end to the other. Moysey walked in when I was just 16.”

READ NEXT: Ten Hag sack? Man Utd have had a better season than Arsenal. Or is that ‘bumwash’?

