‘Frustrated’ West Ham demand ‘imminent’ manager decision as Moyes sack talk intensifies

According to reports, David Moyes ‘will have the final say’ on whether he extends his West Ham United contract beyond the end of this season.

The Scotsman has done a superb job since returning to West Ham in 2019. Under him, they secured two consecutive top-seven finishes in the Premier League before they slipped into the bottom half last season.

The 2022/23 campaign was still deemed to be a success for the Hammers as they won the Europa Conference League last season.

The London outfit made a strong start to this season and they have advanced to the knockout stages of the Europa League. But they have endured a rough couple of months as they have exited the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Moyes‘ side are yet to win in 2024 and they are coming off heavy defeats against Manchester United and Arsenal. Former West Ham favourite Declan Rice got on the scoresheet as the Gunners won 6-0 at the London Stadium on Sunday.

Following this result, Moyes is the third favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

On Monday, a report from Graeme Bailey for HITC revealed ‘West Ham owner David Sullivan is yet to be convinced whether to hand a new contract to Moyes’ as he is ‘frustrated with numerous issues at the club’.

Now a report from Football Insider reveals a so-called ‘dramatic twist’ as a ‘new deal was ready to go in December but Moyes is yet to give a definitive answer, even with his contract set to expire in June’.

It is also noted that ‘it is believed an extension offer from the club is still on the table and largely the Scot’s decision’. The report adds.

‘Sources say the offer to Moyes is for a two-and-a-half-year extension, keeping him at the London Stadium until June 2026. ‘The West Ham owners will look to sit down with the 60-year-old imminently to get a definitive answer on his future. ‘A well-placed source has told Football Insider that the general expectation is that Moyes will pen a new deal despite the recent downturn in east London. ‘West Ham reached a new low after their 6-0 loss against Arsenal on Sunday (11 February) – but it is believed that the Irons boss still has enough credit in the bank with the ownership after a successful few seasons in the hot seat.’

The Daily Mail have different information on Moyes’ future as they have stated that ‘West Ham’s worrying dip is delaying a new contract as the club want to see a response to their current mess’.

The report explained: ‘Sources confirmed after a 2-0 win over Arsenal in December that they were ready to hand a new deal to the 60-year-old Scot whose current contract expires at the end of this season. Moyes even admitted two weeks ago that extension until June 2026 was on its way to being finalised.

‘Yet West Ham have not won in the Premier League since that victory away at the Emirates Stadium and there is now an acceptance that they must prioritise their problems first.’