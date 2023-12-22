Moyes sack? West Ham pick preferred next manager after ‘top contender’ rejected ‘volatile’ PL owner

According to reports, West Ham United have picked out former Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui as the ‘top contender’ to replace David Moyes.

The Scotsman’s future is in doubt at the moment as his current contract is due to expire at the end of this season.

Moyes is among the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked amid West Ham’s inconsistent start to this season.

The Hammers have been on the end of hammerings against Fulham and Liverpool, while they have earned impressive victories over Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves.

A report from Football Insider claims ‘Moyes is yet to hold talks with the Irons about extending his contract with the club and could depart at the end of this season – when his current deal expires’.

In terms of replacements for Moyes, it is suggested that Lopetegui is a ‘top contender’ to take over at the London Stadium.

Lopetegui did a brilliant job last season as he guided Wolves to Premier League safety but he left in the summer after butting heads with their board over recruitment.

The respected Spaniard is still living in England as he braces himself for a return and the report insists he is ‘eager to return to the Premier League’. They add.

‘Football Insider revealed on Wednesday (20 December) that Lopetegui was the first choice for Nottingham Forest but rejected the Midlands club – who have now appointed Nuno Espirito Santo. ‘It is believed he turned the Forest job down due to concerns over the volatility of owner Evangelos Marinakis and a potential lack of control over transfers.’

FEATURE: Big Weekend… Liverpool v Arsenal, Kieran Trippier, Nuno, West Ham welcome Man Utd

Following West Ham’s 5-1 loss to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, Moyes moved to defend his record as the London outfit are “going in the right direction”.

“I don’t know how, genuinely, it gets an awful lot better without us getting absolute trillions from somewhere where we can buy success,” said Moyes.

“A lot of the things I’m doing at West Ham I see going in the right direction. But if we’re in a world now where people want things to be better quickly, I’m finding that hard to see, unless a country comes and gives you the finances.

“There’s probably only one club above us who has a lesser budget than us, and that’s Brighton. From that alone you might think I’m doing as well as I can. I feel as if I’m having to justify some of those questions. But not many talk about it, so there’s some facts.

“We’ve been on a brilliant run. We’re one point off our best-ever points total in the Premier League. I have to say, that’s a remarkable achievement for us, and to have qualified for Europe.

“I don’t know what else would be expected. If you asked supporters of other clubs ‘where would you think West Ham would be?’ most would say we’re doing quite well. Maybe they wouldn’t. But that’s what I think.”