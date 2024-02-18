According to reports, West Ham United target Julen Lopetegui has picked out “four” preferred signings for when “returns” to the Premier League.

Lopetegui has been out of work since leaving Wolves during last year’s summer transfer window.

The former Real Madrid and Spain boss was a contender for Manager of the Year last season as he helped Wolves avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The Spaniard departed Wolves in the summer after butting heads with club chiefs over recruitment. Since then, he has been linked with Manchester United and Crystal Palace.

A move to Man Utd looks unlikely at this stage as the pressure on Erik ten Hag has eased in recent weeks, while he has reportedly rejected Crystal Palace for an ‘ambitious project’.

Lopetegui has also been linked with a move to West Ham with David Moyes under increasing pressure. They are yet to win this year and were beaten 2-0 by Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Earlier this week, a report from Matt Law for The Telegraph revealed that Lopetegui ‘appeals’ to West Ham. He added.

‘Former Chelsea head coach Graham Potter is expected to feature high on any list of candidates to replace Moyes. ‘Other out of work managers who may appeal to West Ham are Julen Lopetegui, who has also been linked to AC Milan, Steve Copper and Oliver Glasner. ‘Should West Ham decide to replace Moyes, then it will be technical director Tim Steidten who will lead the process to appoint his successor.’

Journalist Alan Nixon has revealed via his Patreon that Lopetegui has a “four-man list” of “Spanish-based players he wants to sign”.

“Julen Lopetegui has a four-man list of Spanish-based players he wants to sign when he gets a Premier League job,” Nixon stated via his Patreon.

“The former Wolves chief is chasing a return but has been drawing up targets for a spree when he gets the call.

“Lopetegui left Wolves when he found out he would not be backed in the market and won’t take the next post offered until he knows there is cash for his wanted men.”

A separate report from Football Insider reveals ‘West Ham are drawing up contingency plans in case they are forced to part company with Moyes’ and want the ‘next Unai Emery’. They add.

‘A well-placed source has told Football Insider that although the Irons want Moyes to stay they have a shortlist of names, with several high-profile bosses under consideration. ‘Pressure on the manager has reached fever pitch in the wake of Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest, which came on the back of the previous weekend’s humiliating 6-0 home defeat to West Ham. ‘Sources say the appointment of the ‘next Unai Emery’, a serial trophy winner with a CV littered with top clubs, at West Ham has not been ruled out. ‘Irons chiefs were impressed with Aston Villa’s capture of Emery in 2022 and would consider the potential to lure a top-calibre manager of their own.’

