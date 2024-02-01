Mudryk slammed as Chelsea star gave ‘worst Premier League performance in two seasons’

Myhaylo Mudryk had very little impact from the bench for Chelsea against Liverpool.

Mykhaylo Mudryk was bad but another Chelsea player gave “the worst Premier League performance in the last two seasons” in their 4-1 defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday, according to Gabby Agbonlahor.

Jurgen Klopp’s side tore Chelsea apart at Anfield, racking up 28 shots to the Blues’ four, with Diogo Jota, Conor Bradley, Dominik Szoboszlai and Luis Diaz all getting on the scoresheet, while Christopher Nkunku grabbed a consolation.

Liverpool were excellent but Chelsea offered little resistance, and Agbonlahor took aim at several players on talkSPORT, picking out Benoit Badiashile’s performance as the “worst” by a centre-back in the last couple of years.

Agbonlahor said: “Chelsea look like they don’t care if they lose. That’s what I got from last night, they were that bad.

“They didn’t look like they cared about losing.

“Darwin Nunez hit the bar, the post, the woodwork five times – it could have been like 8-1 or 8-2.

“Badiashile, the centre half, he gave probably the worst centre-half performance I’ve seen in the Premier League in the last two seasons.

“He was dreadful, Chilwell wasn’t great and then you’ve got Mudryk coming on – he hasn’t learned anything. He’s running into people, kicking it out of play and doesn’t look like he’s got any football intelligence.

“Thiago Silva was poor. You spend a billion pounds on players and you’ve got a 39-year-old – nearly 40-year-old – playing centre-back.

“Enzo Fernandez was poor, Moises Caicedo was poor, Disasi – I could go on because the whole team were not at it.”

“Liverpool were very good, the youngster at right-back, Connor Bradley, was man of the match. He was outstanding.”

The two teams meet again at Wembley on 25 February and Pochettino admitted Chelsea will suffer unless there is a vast improvement in their attitude and performance level.

“The performance wasn’t good from us,” said the Chelsea manager, who has presided over six Premier League away defeats this season.

“If we want to match them and compete with them in the final then we have to compete in a different way. They were more aggressive than us. They were better than us in all areas.

“Of course it is going to be different at Wembley. The feeling the players have now is good because they know if they repeat this performance it will be the same result.

“We need to improve and we need to push ourselves a little bit more. We have to learn. If we want to compete with Liverpool, one of the best teams in England for many years, we have to raise our level.”

