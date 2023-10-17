Liverpool eye ‘dangerous situation’ at Bayern amid ‘dormant’ contract talks for 20yo on Klopp’s ‘list’

Liverpool are one of the ‘top clubs’ interested in signing Bayern Munich superstar Jamal Musiala, according to reports in Germany.

Musiala was at Chelsea until the age of 16 when he joined Bayern in a deal worth a reported €200,000.

He has made 133 appearances for the German giants, winning four Bundesliga titles, which is quite the accomplishment for a player who turned 20 years old this year.

Regarded as one of the best young players in the world, Bayern are reportedly eager to tie him down to a new long-term contract. Musiala’s current deal expires in 2026.

Minutes have been hard to come by this season, however. The 20-year-old has only started two Bundesliga matches in 2023/24 and is yet to complete the full 90 minutes in the German top flight or either of his side’s two Champions League encounters.

Bayern winger Leroy Sane has been strongly linked with a move to Liverpool with Saudi Arabian clubs still interested in signing Mohamed Salah.

It is Musiala who is believed to be tickling the fancy of Jurgen Klopp, reports SPORT BILD.

The report says the Germany international has been on Klopp’s transfer wishlist ‘for a long time’.

READ MORE: Sheikh Jassim to buy Liverpool, Man Utd to buy Mbappe and other tabloid wet dreams

The Reds signed Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch in the summer transfer window and Szoboszlai is quite similar to Musiala, though it would be fair to say the German is more versatile and dangerous in the final third.

The signing of Sane would make sense if Salah leaves as he can play on the right wing and come in as a direct replacement as a left-footed player with blistering pace who loves to cut inside.

Musiala can also operate in Salah’s position but is much more of a playmaker than the Egyptian is.

The report claims that Liverpool’s interest presents a ‘difficult situation’ for Bayern as they look to extend the youngster’s contract beyond 2026.

Struggling for minutes is not what Musiala has in mind, which is ‘becoming a problem’ after he was ‘promised that he will become the face of the club’s future’, which is not easy to do as a player coming off the bench.

Bayern head coach Thomas Tuchel is ‘aware’ of this and has realised Musiala’s ‘importance’ means he will rotate him with stalwart attacking midfielder Thomas Muller.

Contract talks are apparently ‘dormant’ after Musiala had a meeting with former sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic in April.

Discussions over a new deal are now ‘suspended for the next few months’ as the player and his representatives ‘wait and see how things develop’ at the Allianz Arena.

It is not just Liverpool ‘in the picture’, it is added, with Real Madrid also sniffing around.

Although Musiala is not playing as much as he would like, he is ‘too polite to express his anger publicly’, though being dropped after scoring a ‘dream goal’ in the narrow Champions League win over Copenhagen ‘gnaws’ at him.

The report says Musiala currently earns €8million per year in Munich.

