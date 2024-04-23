Man Utd ‘reach £103m’ to ‘get ahead’ of Liverpool, City as Bayern ‘receive calls’ from Prem giants

Manchester United are keen to ‘get ahead’ of Manchester City, Liverpool and Real Madrid in the race to sign Bayern Munich attacker Jamal Musiala, according to reports.

Musiala was born in Germany to a Nigerian father and a German mother but was raised in England and represented the Young Lions at U15, U16, U17, and U21 levels.

He decided to represent Germany at senior level and has blossomed into one of the finest players in world football.

The 21-year-old played for Chelsea at youth level, leaving for Bayern in 2019 when he was 17.

In 161 appearances for the Bundesliga giants, Musiala has scored 43 goals and provided 30 assists.

The youngster also has 27 caps for Germany and will be one of their star players at this summer’s European Championships in his home country.

It looks like it will be a busy summer for Musiala off and on the pitch as there is some uncertainty over his future at Bayern.

A report from Nacional in Spain says the German club believes Musiala has ‘dropped his performance’ this season and ‘if he continues as he has been, Bayern will put him on the market’ for €120million (£103.5m).

Unsurprisingly, there is plenty of interest in the German international and Manchester United have ‘reached £103m’ to stop him from joining Real Madrid.

The report states that Los Blancos are keen but have asked the player to join in 2025 as their ‘star signing’.

However, ‘everything points towards leaving earlier’ and this is where one of three Premier League clubs will look to swoop in.

Musiala ‘received calls’ from Manchester City and Liverpool, it is claimed, but the Red Devils ‘want to get ahead of the game’ and could make a move as soon as the summer transfer window opens.

Erik ten Hag’s side is apparently desperate for some ‘personality’ and new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe believes Musiala can bring that.

The report adds that Bayern will look to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz should they sell Musiala in the summer.

Liverpool and City have both been strongly linked with Wirtz recently, with the 20-year-old in outstanding form this term, scoring 11 goals and making as many assists in 30 Bundesliga appearances.

Wirtz and Musiala will be vying for the same position in the Germany team this summer – the No. 10 role – but Julian Nagelsmann will surely adapt to fit these two players in and will probably build his team around them.

Bayern are ‘clear’ about their desire to sign Wirtz should Musiala leave and they do not want to pay any more than €90m (£77m).

The €30m left over would give the Bavarians the chance to ‘close another important deal’, it is added.

