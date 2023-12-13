‘Must be having a laugh’ – Man Utd legend tears into forward who’s not at ‘acceptable’ level

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke believes Antony “needs to man up” and start putting together good performances, as fans “must be having a laugh” for praising him for only being “decent.”

Antony joined United in an £86million move last season, becoming their second-most expensive player ever. His performances were not at the level of a player who’d just signed for such a hefty sum – the winger scored eight times all season.

This term, he’s yet to get off the mark with either a goal or an assist. He did miss a few games as he was granted special leave from the club, but has played 17 times in all competitions.

He played the full 90 minutes of the 2-1 win over Chelsea recently, and as per Whoscored, that was his best-rated performance of the season, despite not being involved in either goal.

Red Devils legend Yorke feels he should not be praised for that type of performance, though, as he needs to improve and start contributing in front of goal.

“People must be having a laugh if they’re praising Antony for putting in some decent performances – he was £85million. Everybody is entitled to their opinion, but we need to be frank – Antony just hasn’t been good enough,” Yorke told InstantCasino.

“It’s all well and good producing the occasional decent performance, but that shouldn’t be an acceptable benchmark at Man United. I appreciate that every player needs time to settle in, but Antony is another player who needs to man up.

“He needs to blitz down that right-hand side, cut in, assist, and score goals – that’s what they paid £85million for. The discussion around Antony becoming an OK footballer is nonsense. He cost £85million. He has to be better than that.”

United would certainly have expected more output from such an expensive signing in the year and a half he’s been at the club.

They’d surely not have shelled nearly as much money on Antony if they’d foreseen him being quite this poor. An increase in the level of performance is a start, though.

If he starts to gain some confidence, he may begin to put together the types of outings that Yorke – and presumably United – want to see from him.

