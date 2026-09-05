De Zerbi reacts to Mudryk debut for Tottenham and says £30m star ‘takes too many wrong decisions’

There are concerns for Roberto De Zerbi

Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi has given his verdict on Mykhailo Mudryk’s debut against Nottingham Forest following his move from Chelsea and has hammered Mathys Tel.

Spurs played out a goalless draw with Forest away from home at the City Ground in the Premier League on Saturday.

Forest had a goal controversially ruled out by VAR in the second half.

For Tottenham, it was their first point of the new Premier League season following defeats to Brentford and Newcastle United.

Against Forest, Tottenham manager De Zerbi included Tel in his starting line-up.

The 21-year-old French forward, who cost Tottenham £30million in transfer fees when they made his loan deal from Bayern Munich permanent in 2025, started on the left wing in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

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De Zerbi decided to take Tel off in the 74th minute and brought Mudryk on in his place.

It was the Ukrainian winger’s debut game for Tottenham following his loan move from Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

After the game, De Zerbi slammed Tel and gave his verdict on the display produced by Mudryk, who played his first game in nearly two years.

Roberto De Zerbi on Tottenham duo Mykhailo Mudryk and Mathys Tel

Football.London quotes De Zerbi as saying when asked about Mudryk: “He’s not ready yet.

“He’s working to reach the best physical condition.

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“He needs time, he needs work.

“In that position, we have Mathys Tel, big potential.

“But also Mathys takes too many wrong decisions, and Mudryk.

“So, two big players, two big potential players.

“But anyway, if we want to score, I think Marmoush has 15 goals.

“Solanke, the chance header for Solanke, I consider a chance to score.

“It’s not a shot on goal.

“But how many shots did Nottingham have today?

“I think, anyway, it was a good game.”

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