Arsenal ‘stunned’ by Lewis-Skelly red card with Premier League statement following ‘upsetting’ call

Arsenal fans were said to be “stunned” at Myles Lewis-Skelly receiving a red card in their match against Wolves, with the Premier League immediately issuing a statement.

Lewis-Skelly has been a bright spark for Arsenal this season. The 18-year-old has shown he’s very capable of holding his own at the top level, playing nine games in the Premier League this term.

But the latest saw him receive his first career red card, when he clipped a Wolves player, who had received the ball in Arsenal’s half, and began an attack. An Arsenal defender was covering, though the challenge itself was deemed foul play, somewhat surprisingly.

That was indeed the case for Gunners fans, with BBC Final Score reporter John Bennett stating that the fans in the stadium were “stunned” at Lewis-Skelly being sent off.

It was deemed a red because the contact was above the ankle, but the reported himself stated it was “very harsh.” Bennett also stated the left-back was “very upset” on his way down the tunnel after the incident.

The Premier League Match Centre released a statement explaining the decision, which reads: ‘The referee’s call of a red card for Lewis-Skelly was checked and confirmed by VAR, who deemed his challenge to have been serious foul play.’

But fans on social media have been incensed by the decision, with multiple accounts labelling the dismissal the worst refereeing decision ever.

In any case, Arsenal were forced to play on with 10 men, as they have previously done this season.

