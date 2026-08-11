The one-day transfer saga involving Myles Lewis-Skelly has reached a speedy conclusion, with Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal now learning where he’ll play next season.

Lewis-Skelly’s name hit the headlines on Tuesday when news broke of the Arsenal ace being ‘offered’ to Man Utd and Chelsea.

Those claims were originally made by Football London and subsequently verified by multiple journalists and outlets, such as Ben Jacobs and The Guardian.

Whether the 19-year-old had been shopped around by Arsenal or by someone within his camp or intermediaries was not made clear at the time.

Nevertheless, the claims Lewis-Skelly could leave as a result of Bruno Guimaraes arriving certainly appeared to make sense.

Lewis-Skelly plays either as a left-back or at the base of midfield. Guimaraes’ arrival, along with the continued presence of Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Merino, means he’s unlikely to feature more than sparingly in the engine room.

At left-back, Mikel Arteta can already call upon two trusted lieutenants in Piero Hincapie and Riccardo Calafiori.

But according to the latest update from The Times, Lewis-Skelly will not be moving to Old Trafford after Man Utd chose not to make a move.

Man Utd decide against moving for Myles Lewis-Skelly

After detailing Chelsea’s interest in the Arsenal man, the report read: ‘Manchester United were also sounded out but are not interested this time.

‘An intermediary offered Lewis-Skelly to United among other clubs in January, saying that he would cost about £60m. United baulked at that price.’

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That £60m asking price, according to The Guardian’s information, has now been reduced to around £45m.

They stated: ‘Lewis-Skelly, who made only five league starts and 36 appearances in all competitions in 2025-26, signed a five-year contract last summer. His prospective price is thought to be in the region of £45m.’

Nevertheless, Man Utd seemingly aren’t tempted to do business at that reduced sum either, even though they’re in the market for a left-back and defensive midfielder, which are the two positions Lewis-Skelly plays.

What’s more, it’s highly unlikely there’ll be a switch across London to Chelsea either, according to The Athletic.

Lewis-Skelly snubs Chelsea, chooses Arsenal stay

Early on Tuesday evening, they claimed no one from Arsenal has offered Lewis-Skelly around. As such, the person or people who have put the player’s name in the shop window must be agents or intermediaries.

Furthermore, Lewis-Skelly doesn’t want to leave his boyhood club, and is instead intent on scrapping for minutes and proving to Arteta that he’s worthy of regular starts.

The Athletic stated: ‘Myles Lewis-Skelly wants to stay at Arsenal and is fully focused on establishing himself in Mikel Arteta’s first-team plans for the upcoming season.

‘The 19-year-old’s performances have attracted interest from elsewhere, but Lewis-Skelly is happy at Arsenal and is not exploring a move away.

‘Instead, the Arsenal academy graduate’s attention is on the challenge of competing for regular first-team football during the forthcoming campaign. Lewis-Skelly signed a long-term contract with his boyhood club in the summer of 2025.

‘Lewis-Skelly has started regularly for Arsenal in pre-season, and it’s understood that the club are not actively offering the England international out for sale.’

Barring a miracle, Lewis-Skelly will be playing for Arsenal beyond the summer window and the one-day transfer saga is over almost before it begun.